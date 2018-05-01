MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Dodgers begin life without Corey Seager

By the standards of lame-wad Mondays, it's pretty hefty slate -- 11 games under the lights. The headliner? That depends upon your rooting interests, of course, but we'll go with the ALCS rematch down in Houston. Let's do this ...

Monday's scores

Rangers at Indians (GameTracker)

Rockies at Cubs (GameTracker)

Pirates at Nationals (GameTracker)

Brewers at Reds (GameTracker)

Rays at Tigers (GameTracker)

Royals at Red Sox (GameTracker)

Phillies at Marlins (GameTracker)

Yankees at Astros (GameTracker)

Blue Jays at Twins (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Padres at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

ALCS rematch in Houston

Last October, the Astros -- as a taut prelude to their seven-game World Series triumph over the Dodgers -- barged back from down 3-2 to nip the Yankees in a seven-game ALCS. On Monday in Houston, those same two squadrons get together for the first time in 2018, and best of all it's a four-game set.

The Yankees come in at 18-9 and having won nine straight. The Astros, meantime, are 19-10 with an MLB-best plus-66 run differential. In addition to the general strength of each team, this one's also a tantalizing clash of strengths: The Yankees come in leading the AL in runs scored, home runs, and OPS; while the Astros are the AL leaders in ERA and strikeouts.

Here are the tentative pitching match-ups ...

Monday: Sonny Gray vs. Charlie Morton

Sonny Gray vs. Charlie Morton Tuesday: Jordan Montgomery vs. Justin Verlander

Jordan Montgomery vs. Justin Verlander Wednesday: Luis Severino vs. Dallas Keuchel

Luis Severino vs. Dallas Keuchel Thursday: Masahiro Tanaka vs. Lance McCullers

As you would expect, this likely favors the Astros, especially if Gray's control problems persist. Of course, the Yanks miss out on Gerrit Cole, so it could be worse. Either way, this clash of AL titans should provide us with some compelling baseball and the possibility that Aaron Judge will once again stand next to Jose Altuve. That's to say nothing of the clash of 2017 MVPs in Altuve and Giancarlo Stanton.

Dodgers begin life without Seager

The Dodgers were dealt a devastating blow Monday afternoon, when it was announced Corey Seager would miss the remainder of the season with Tommy John surgery. He'd been dealing with elbow issues since last season. The Dodgers were already without Justin Turner (wrist) and Yasiel Puig (hip). Now Seager is hurt as well.

Of course, the season must go on. The Dodgers come into Monday with a 12-15 record -- they lost three of four to the Giants over the weekend and two of three to the Marlins last week -- and a seven-game deficit in the NL West. Game 1 of the post-Seager era begins with a four-game set against the first place D-Backs at Chase Field. It's early, but this sure feels like a big series for Los Angeles. Here are the pitching matchups:

Monday: Ross Stripling vs. Zack Greinke

Ross Stripling vs. Zack Greinke Tuesday: Clayton Kershaw vs. Matt Koch

Clayton Kershaw vs. Matt Koch Wednesday: Hyun-Jin Ryu vs. Zack Godley

Hyun-Jin Ryu vs. Zack Godley Thursday: Alex Wood vs. Patrick Corbin

No one is going to feel bad for the Dodgers.. Heck, look at the Diamondbacks. They're currently without Jake Lamb (elbow, shoulder), Robbie Ray (oblique), and Taijuan Walker (Tommy John surgery). Every team deals with injuries. The D-Backs have overcome theirs to win nine straight series to begin 2018. Now the Dodgers will have to figure out how to overcome Seager's injury.

Quick hits

The Nationals will complete the first month of the season with a losing record. Here's what you need to know about that

With SS Corey Seager out for the season, the Dodgers will rely on UTIL Chris Taylor at shortstop for the time being. Here are some potential trade targets

Giants LHP Will Smith will be activated off the disabled list Wednesday, reports NBC Sports Bay Area. Smith has not pitched since the 2016 postseason after blowing out his elbow and needing Tommy John surgery last spring.

Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia expects to be activated off the DL on May 25, he told The Athletic. Pedroia had offseason surgery on his troublesome knee. He has yet to begin playing in minor league rehab games.

The Diamondbacks placed LHP Robbie Ray on the 10-day DL with an oblique strain, the team announced. He suffered the injury during Sunday's start. RHP Braden Shipley is expected to replace Ray in the rotation.

The Pirates are moving LHP Steven Brault to the bullpen. He'll be replaced in the rotation by RHP Nick Kingham, who took a perfect game into the seventh inning in his first big league start over the weekend

Twins 3B Miguel Sano is "not making a lot of progress" with his hamstring injury, according to the Star Tribune. The club is considering placing him on the disabled list.

Tigers LHP Daniel Norris will undergo groin surgery and miss the eight to 12 weeks, the team announced. Norris gave up three innings in 2 1/3 innings in his start over the weekend before exiting the game with the injury.

Rangers LHP Martin Perez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with discomfort in his non-pitching arm, the club announced. Perez had offseason surgery on his right elbow and hasn't felt right physically since.

INF Danny Espinosa has exercised an opt-out in his contract with the Blue Jays, it was announced. He's now a free agent. Espinosa hit .232/.271/.286 with no home runs in 13 Triple-A games in April.

The Rockies have activated OF Carlos Gonzalez from the DL and placed 2B DJ LeMahieu on the DL with a hamstring strain, the team announced. CarGo had been out with a hamstring injury.

Top pitching prospect RHP Fernando Romero will join the Twins' rotation, the team announced. RHP Phil Hughes is moving to the bullpen. MLB.com ranks Romero as Minnesota's second best prospect.

Live team updates