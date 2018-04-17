MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Dodgers hoping to escape cellar

There were supposed to be 12 games on this Monday. But the weather has already cost us three of those, meaning at least a third of the league will have the day off. Nonetheless, keep it here as we navigate you through another day of baseball.

Monday's scores

Harper hits broken bat homer

I've seen broken bat home runs before. Justin Upton (video) and Mark Reynolds (video) come to mind. I've never seen a broken bat home run quite like this before though.

Monday night Bryce Harper was left with a piece of kindling in his hand after getting sawed off by Jacob deGrom, yet the ball sailed well into the Citi Field bullpen. Look at this:

406 feet … with a broken bat!@Bharper3407 won’t let some shattered lumber stop him from going yard. 💪 pic.twitter.com/GVmVPhNdaw — #Statcast (@statcast) April 16, 2018

Unreal. That was Harper's league leading eighth home run of the season in his 17th game. During his MVP season in 2015, Harper hit his eighth home run in his 29th game.

Judge becomes fastest to 60 homers

Monday night, the red hot Aaron Judge clubbed his fourth home run of the season against former Yankees teammate Caleb Smith. Here's the video:

Aaron Judge goes YARD.



That's four homers on the year for the big fella. pic.twitter.com/GMoqkYF2h9 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 16, 2018

That home run extended Judge's hit streak to an MLB leading 12 games. He went 16 for 41 (.390) with three home runs and 11 walks in the first 11 games of the streak.

That home run was also career home run No. 60 for Judge. No player in history has reached 60 home runs in fewer games than the reigning AL MVP.

.@TheJudge44 hit his 60th career home run, a new MLB record for fastest to 60HR (197 games), surpassing Mark McGwire (202 games). — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) April 16, 2018

Judge broke McGwire's rookie record last season with 52 home runs. McGwire hit 49 back in 1987.

Dodgers attempt to escape cellar

It's fair to write that no one expected the Dodgers to be in last place in the National League West at this point. But here the Dodgers are, at 5-9, a half-game back of the Padres and Giants, and more than five games behind the division-leading Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers have a chance to right the ship beginning on Monday, as they'll face the Padres in San Diego in a battle between southpaws: Hyun-Jin Ryu and Robbie Erlin. A win by the Dodgers would push them ahead of the Padres and into a tie for fourth with the idle Giants.

One of the biggest problems for the Dodgers has been the absence of Justin Turner. He remains out, and he's since been joined on the disabled list by his replacement, Logan Forsythe. The Dodgers are now rotating their plans C through E through the hot corner, in Enrique Hernandez, Kyle Farmer, and recent call-up Breyvic Valera. The Dodgers could use Corey Seager, Chris Taylor, and Yasiel Puig to start performing as well.

Ryu, by the way, recovered from a rough season-opening performance against the Giants to throw six shutout frames versus the Athletics. On the year, he has a 2.79 ERA and roughly a strikeout per inning pitched. We'll see which version of Ryu the Dodgers get on Monday night.

Giancarlo, Yankees host the Marlins

Giancarlo Stanton has homered once in April, and that came on April 4. It's fair to say this isn't what the Yankees had in mind when they acquired the reigning National League MVP. Still, there's potential good news -- Stanton's old pals, the Marlins, are in town for a two-game set.

The Marlins are scheduled to start former Yankee Caleb Smith on Monday. Smith has allowed six home runs across 32 big-league innings. All six of those have come against right-handed batters. As such, Stanton could be in for a big night.

Even if Stanton doesn't score a dinger off Smith, he has a chance to have a good two games. The Marlins' pitching staff has the second-worst ERA in baseball, at 4.93.

Quick hits

