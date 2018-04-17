MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Dodgers hoping to escape cellar
Plus Giancarlo Stanton faces the Marlins. Keep it right here for all of Monday's MLB action
There were supposed to be 12 games on this Monday. But the weather has already cost us three of those, meaning at least a third of the league will have the day off. Nonetheless, keep it here as we navigate you through another day of baseball.
Monday's scores
- Marlins at Yankees (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Pirates (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Mets (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Rays (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Braves (GameTracker)
- Reds at Brewers (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Athletics, 10:05 pm (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Padres, 10:10 pm (GameTracker)
- Astros at Mariners, 10:10 pm (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Red Sox - POSTPONED
- Cardinals at Cubs - POSTPONED
- Royals at Blue Jays - POSTPONED
Harper hits broken bat homer
I've seen broken bat home runs before. Justin Upton (video) and Mark Reynolds (video) come to mind. I've never seen a broken bat home run quite like this before though.
Monday night Bryce Harper was left with a piece of kindling in his hand after getting sawed off by Jacob deGrom, yet the ball sailed well into the Citi Field bullpen. Look at this:
406 feet … with a broken bat!@Bharper3407 won’t let some shattered lumber stop him from going yard. 💪 pic.twitter.com/GVmVPhNdaw— #Statcast (@statcast) April 16, 2018
Unreal. That was Harper's league leading eighth home run of the season in his 17th game. During his MVP season in 2015, Harper hit his eighth home run in his 29th game.
Judge becomes fastest to 60 homers
Monday night, the red hot Aaron Judge clubbed his fourth home run of the season against former Yankees teammate Caleb Smith. Here's the video:
Aaron Judge goes YARD.— YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 16, 2018
That's four homers on the year for the big fella. pic.twitter.com/GMoqkYF2h9
That home run extended Judge's hit streak to an MLB leading 12 games. He went 16 for 41 (.390) with three home runs and 11 walks in the first 11 games of the streak.
That home run was also career home run No. 60 for Judge. No player in history has reached 60 home runs in fewer games than the reigning AL MVP.
Judge broke McGwire's rookie record last season with 52 home runs. McGwire hit 49 back in 1987.
Dodgers attempt to escape cellar
It's fair to write that no one expected the Dodgers to be in last place in the National League West at this point. But here the Dodgers are, at 5-9, a half-game back of the Padres and Giants, and more than five games behind the division-leading Diamondbacks.
The Dodgers have a chance to right the ship beginning on Monday, as they'll face the Padres in San Diego in a battle between southpaws: Hyun-Jin Ryu and Robbie Erlin. A win by the Dodgers would push them ahead of the Padres and into a tie for fourth with the idle Giants.
One of the biggest problems for the Dodgers has been the absence of Justin Turner. He remains out, and he's since been joined on the disabled list by his replacement, Logan Forsythe. The Dodgers are now rotating their plans C through E through the hot corner, in Enrique Hernandez, Kyle Farmer, and recent call-up Breyvic Valera. The Dodgers could use Corey Seager, Chris Taylor, and Yasiel Puig to start performing as well.
Ryu, by the way, recovered from a rough season-opening performance against the Giants to throw six shutout frames versus the Athletics. On the year, he has a 2.79 ERA and roughly a strikeout per inning pitched. We'll see which version of Ryu the Dodgers get on Monday night.
Giancarlo, Yankees host the Marlins
Giancarlo Stanton has homered once in April, and that came on April 4. It's fair to say this isn't what the Yankees had in mind when they acquired the reigning National League MVP. Still, there's potential good news -- Stanton's old pals, the Marlins, are in town for a two-game set.
The Marlins are scheduled to start former Yankee Caleb Smith on Monday. Smith has allowed six home runs across 32 big-league innings. All six of those have come against right-handed batters. As such, Stanton could be in for a big night.
Even if Stanton doesn't score a dinger off Smith, he has a chance to have a good two games. The Marlins' pitching staff has the second-worst ERA in baseball, at 4.93.
Quick hits
- Pirates 2B Josh Harrison will miss six weeks with a broken hand. He suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch over the weekend.
- The Rays will be without CF Kevin Kiermaier for a few months. Kiermaier tore a ligament in his thumb sliding into a base during the weekend.
- The A's approached 3B Matt Chapman about an extension -- but agent Scott Boras isn't interested. Chapman has been one of the best players in baseball so far this year.
- Brewers OF Christian Yelich will work out the next few days before being activated off the disabled list. He is currently out with an oblique injury.
- Braves C Tyler Flowers, who is out with an oblique injury, went through catching drills Monday and could be cleared to resume hitting later this weekend.
Live team updates
-
Drury admits hitting w/ blurred vision
Drury is currently on the disabled list
-
Bryce Harper homers with broken bat
It was his MLB leading eighth home run of the season
-
Angels asked fans to be quiet for Ohtani
And no, the request did not come from the Japanese two-way star
-
Pitcher grabs wheel after ice hit KC bus
Fortunately the bus driver is doing okay
-
Rogers Centre roof damaged by ice
The Royals and Blue Jays will not play on Monday night
-
Pirates to be without Harrison
Harrison broke a bone in his hand on Saturday