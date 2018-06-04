MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Draft takes center stage; Severino faces Tigers

It's the first Monday of June and, well, there won't be much on-the-field baseball to enjoy. There are just five games on the schedule, with the Yankees and Tigers representing the only games being played outside of California. For the most part, all the attention will be on the draft. All the same, keep it here throughout the day for any and all news, notes, and scores.

Monday's scores

Yankees at Tigers, 1:10 pm Game 1



Yankees at Tigers, 7:10 pm Game 2



Royals at Angels, 10:07 pm



Braves at Padres, 10:10 pm



Diamondbacks at Giants, 10:15 pm



All eyes on the draft

Monday night will mark the beginning of the 2018 amateur player draft, with Round 1, the Competitive Balance rounds A and B, and Round 2 all set to take place.

The Tigers are expected to take Auburn right-hander Casey Mize with the first overall pick. You can read our mock draft here, and check out the draft order in all its glory here.

CBS Sports will have full coverage of the draft throughout the night, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

Severino takes on the Tigers

In on-the-field news, Yankees ace Luis Severino will try to keep rolling against the Tigers.

Severino enters the day with a 2.31 ERA and a 4.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Last time out, he held the Astros to two runs and four hits over seven innings. In fact, Severino has held opponents to three runs or fewer in 11 of his 12 starts, and to two runs or fewer in nine of his 12. The only time he's been touched up this season came in his third start, when the Red Sox plated five runs in five innings. Other than that, he has been excellent all season.

If Severino can keep it up, he'll find himself under consideration for the Cy Young Award.

Quick hits

Veteran righty Jake Peavy will hold a workout for teams in June.

will hold a workout for teams in June. The Yankees recalled OF Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for their doubleheader vs. Detroit

