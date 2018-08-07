MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Indians crush Twins; Yankees snap skid

With Monday comes a bit of an abbreviated schedule. Still, 10 games means 2/3 of the league is in action, so we'll round it all up here. Let's get to it.

Monday's scores

Indians throttle Twins

Heading to Friday, July 27, the Indians' lead in the AL Central had shrunk to seven games and the Twins were feeling good enough about themselves that closer Fernando Rodney declared they were going to win the division. That's not a knock, as I love confidence. Just pointing out not everyone was still assuming this thing was over.

It likely is now without a historic comeback.

On Monday, the Indians just completely dismantled the Twins and moved back up into a double-digit (10-game) lead in the Central.

Trevor Bauer continued his amazing season, striking out 11 in six scoreless innings. He only gave up three hits. He now has a 2.25 ERA and 206 strikeouts in 159 2/3 innings.

Offensively, the Indians had the power stroke going, with Edwin Encarnacion, Yonder Alonso, Jason Kipnis and Brandon Guyer going deep. Here's Encarnacion's three-run blast that completely buried the Twins, though it was already over:

Yankees snap losing streak with ease

No reason to beat around the bush: The Yankees were embarrassed in Fenway Park last series, getting swept in four games. It made a five-game losing streak and the Yankees' 14-15 record since tying the Red Sox in early July a story. People started asking if there were reasons for concern on the Yankees. With returns of key players from injury coming -- along with the Luis Severino correction I'm banking on -- I don't think the level of concern should be high at all. The main reason? The schedule.

Until a three-game series with the A's on Sept. 3-5, the Yankees don't play a team with a winning record. In fact, all but the .500 Rays are pretty bad. Here's the group of opponents: White Sox, Rangers, Mets, Rays, Blue Jays, Marlins, Orioles, White Sox and Tigers.

Looks pretty enticing, right? They can get fat. It started on Monday with an easy win in Chicago. This is how things can get started.

Lance Lynn wasn't even going to be in the rotation, but Sonny Gray forced the Yankees' hand. Lynn went out and dealt. It was his best start of the season and his first with the Yankees. I'm sure that makes Twins fans happy. Anyway, Lynn went 7 1/3 scoreless, only allowing two hits while striking out nine.

Offensively, the good news was Gleyber Torres having a good game, as he came in hitting .171/.302/.371 since returning from injury. He went 2 for 5 with a homer and two RBI. Here's the longball:

Wall-scraper, but it totally counts the same as a 500-footer. Maybe it'll help him settle in, too.

Cardinals stifled by Marlins

The Cardinals were going well. The won two of three from the Cubs, three of four from the Rockies and two of three from the Pirates. That's damn fine work and the wild card is starting to look like a real possibility, as the Cardinals entered Monday just four games back. Surely with a series in Miami, they could keep things moving in a positive direction.

Instead, the Cardinals didn't score a run for eight innings off of Wei-Yin Chen, Elieser Hernandez, Tayron Guerrero and Drew Steckenrider. A rally in the ninth came up short.

The mantra for playoff teams should always be to just win series, so the Cardinals could still salvage the last two games here, but Monday was a stinkbomb for a team needing to bank all the wins it can.

Huge stretch of games for Mets rookie

When you fall out of a pennant race, playing "the kids" is generally a good idea, just to see how the adapt to the big leagues. Mets rookie infielder Jeff McNeil is likely making some fans excited in Queens.

Saturday: McNeil went 4 for 4 with a double

Sunday: McNeil was 1 for 4, but the hit was an RBI double

Monday: He was 3 for 4 with a home run

It, um, wasn't cheap:

McNeil is now hitting .364/.462/.606. It's only 12 games, but it's a very nice start to his MLB career.

Quick hits

