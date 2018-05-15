MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Manaea, A's win no-hitter rematch vs. Red Sox

Monday is typically a travel and/or rest day in baseball, and as a result, there are only nine games on the schedule today. It would've been eight if not for a rainout makeup game on Chicago's north side. Here is everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.

Monday's scores

Red Sox get to Manaea, but Porcello struggles again



Last month, A's southpaw Sean Manaea made history when he no-hit the then molten hot Red Sox in Oakland. It was the first of three no-hitters in baseball so far this season, and the 12th no-hitter in Athletics franchise history. Manaea's 2018 numbers coming into his Monday rematch against Boston were spectacular:

View Profile Sean Manaea OAK • SP • 55 2018 Stats W-L 4 ERA 2.11 WHIP .72 WAR 2.2

In that rematch, the ballparks aligned in Boston's favor (the Sox offense has been much better at hitter-friendly Fenway, and Manaea has been less effective away from his pitcher-friendly home yard). Boston got to Manaea for four runs -- three earned -- in six innings. That's a quality start, yes, but that's a much better result than last time for the Sox. Manaea, meantime, has now allowed 12 runs over his last 17 2/3 innings.

Speaking of recent struggles, Boston's Rick Porcello once again failed to keep runs off the board. The A's got to him in this one for five runs on nine hits in six innings. Porcello has now allowed five runs in back-to-back starts. On the morning of May 9, he boasted a 2.19 ERA for the season. Now that figure is up to 3.28.

On the power front, Matt Joyce, Matt Olson, Khris Davis, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez all homered in this one.

Albies hits another leadoff homer as Braves edge Cubs

The Braves nipped the Cubs in Wrigley on Monday as the two teams combined for five home runs through the first five innings. For the third time this season, Ozzie Albies led off a game with a home run Monday afternoon. He took Jose Quintana deep for a solo shot on the second pitch of the game at Wrigley Field:

We’re running out of things to say about @albiesozzie97. 😯 pic.twitter.com/F3z9Pp25FF — MLB (@MLB) May 14, 2018

Opposite field! Hard to believe Albies was billed as a low-power/high-contact guy coming up through the minors. That was his 13th home run of the season, tying several others for the MLB lead. Here is the 2018 leadoff home run leaderboard:

Mookie Betts: 3 Ozzie Albies: 3 George Springer: 2 16 tied with one

Albies would later add a single and a double. Jose Bautista in this one also hit his second homer as a Brave.

Things got tense in the bottom of the ninth. The Cubs loaded the bases with one out, and with two outs an Ian Happ HBP cut the margin to one run and brought Kris Bryant to the plate. Bryant, however, lined out to left to end it. And with that win for the Braves:

Forty games into their season, the Braves are 25-15, with a run differential of +58, the most runs scored in the NL, the highest OPS in the NL, and third best starters' ERA. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 14, 2018

Those high marks have been achieved against one of the toughest schedules in baseball to date.

By the way, Monday's game featured only the second matchup between Colombian-born pitchers in baseball history: Quintana vs. Julio Teheran. The first such matchup? Quintana vs. Teheran in 2016.

D-Backs looking for more velocity from Corbin

So far this season, D-Backs left-hander Patrick Corbin has been one of the best pitchers in baseball. He goes into Monday night's start against the Brewers with a 4-0 record and a 2.12 ERA in eight starts and 51 innings. Opponents have hit .164/.228/.298 against him.

There is, however, an ongoing concern with Corbin despite his dominance to date. His velocity has been down considerably in his last two starts. Check it out his game-by-game fastball velocity since Opening Day 2017:

Patrick Corbin's velocity has been down his last two starts. Brooks Baseball

Corbin pitched well in his last two games -- he allowed one run in six innings then one run in five innings, both against the Dodgers -- though for a guy with Tommy John surgery in his not-too-distant past, a sudden and significant drop in velocity is a red flag. Here's what Corbin told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic about his velocity following his last outing:

"Sometimes you don't have your best stuff every day," he said. "You've just got to go out there and try to make pitches. That's just what I was trying to do today. It wasn't as easy today as it's been, being able to locate that and get ahead of guys. I kind of have to work around some other ways there. Everything feels good, so hopefully it bounces back."

It is entirely possible Corbin is dealing with an early season dead arm period, which would not be uncommon. Pitchers go through dead arms from time to time. The good news is Corbin has been able to get outs without his top velocity. Still though, the D-Backs would welcome a few more 92-94 mph heaters Monday after seeing 88-90 mph the last two times out.

Ramirez looking like an MVP candidate ... again

Here's some color-television footage from Monday's Indians-Tigers tilt that provides us with the tidy rationale we need to talk about Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez as an AL MVP candidate ...

Take heed -- it's a bad idea to poke the 🐐, folks.#RallyTogetherpic.twitter.com/coFTPT8Z34 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) May 14, 2018

That's Ramirez's going yard the 13th time this season, and that ties with him with a slew of other sluggers for the major-league lead. Here's why he's once again looking like a threat to win the AL MVP.

Quick hits

Live team updates