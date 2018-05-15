MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Manaea, A's win no-hitter rematch vs. Red Sox
Monday is typically a travel and/or rest day in baseball, and as a result, there are only nine games on the schedule today. It would've been eight if not for a rainout makeup game on Chicago's north side. Here is everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.
Monday's scores
- Braves 6, Cubs 5 (box score)
- Royals 2, Rays 1 (box score)
- Athletics 6, Red Sox 5 (box score)
- Tigers 6, Indians 3 (box score)
- Mariners at Twins (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Astros at Angels (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Padres (GameTracker)
- Reds at Giants (GameTracker)
Red Sox get to Manaea, but Porcello struggles again
Last month, A's southpaw Sean Manaea made history when he no-hit the then molten hot Red Sox in Oakland. It was the first of three no-hitters in baseball so far this season, and the 12th no-hitter in Athletics franchise history. Manaea's 2018 numbers coming into his Monday rematch against Boston were spectacular:
In that rematch, the ballparks aligned in Boston's favor (the Sox offense has been much better at hitter-friendly Fenway, and Manaea has been less effective away from his pitcher-friendly home yard). Boston got to Manaea for four runs -- three earned -- in six innings. That's a quality start, yes, but that's a much better result than last time for the Sox. Manaea, meantime, has now allowed 12 runs over his last 17 2/3 innings.
Speaking of recent struggles, Boston's Rick Porcello once again failed to keep runs off the board. The A's got to him in this one for five runs on nine hits in six innings. Porcello has now allowed five runs in back-to-back starts. On the morning of May 9, he boasted a 2.19 ERA for the season. Now that figure is up to 3.28.
On the power front, Matt Joyce, Matt Olson, Khris Davis, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez all homered in this one.
Albies hits another leadoff homer as Braves edge Cubs
The Braves nipped the Cubs in Wrigley on Monday as the two teams combined for five home runs through the first five innings. For the third time this season, Ozzie Albies led off a game with a home run Monday afternoon. He took Jose Quintana deep for a solo shot on the second pitch of the game at Wrigley Field:
We’re running out of things to say about @albiesozzie97. 😯 pic.twitter.com/F3z9Pp25FF— MLB (@MLB) May 14, 2018
Opposite field! Hard to believe Albies was billed as a low-power/high-contact guy coming up through the minors. That was his 13th home run of the season, tying several others for the MLB lead. Here is the 2018 leadoff home run leaderboard:
- Mookie Betts: 3
- Ozzie Albies: 3
- George Springer: 2
- 16 tied with one
Albies would later add a single and a double. Jose Bautista in this one also hit his second homer as a Brave.
Things got tense in the bottom of the ninth. The Cubs loaded the bases with one out, and with two outs an Ian Happ HBP cut the margin to one run and brought Kris Bryant to the plate. Bryant, however, lined out to left to end it. And with that win for the Braves:
Those high marks have been achieved against one of the toughest schedules in baseball to date.
By the way, Monday's game featured only the second matchup between Colombian-born pitchers in baseball history: Quintana vs. Julio Teheran. The first such matchup? Quintana vs. Teheran in 2016.
D-Backs looking for more velocity from Corbin
So far this season, D-Backs left-hander Patrick Corbin has been one of the best pitchers in baseball. He goes into Monday night's start against the Brewers with a 4-0 record and a 2.12 ERA in eight starts and 51 innings. Opponents have hit .164/.228/.298 against him.
There is, however, an ongoing concern with Corbin despite his dominance to date. His velocity has been down considerably in his last two starts. Check it out his game-by-game fastball velocity since Opening Day 2017:
Corbin pitched well in his last two games -- he allowed one run in six innings then one run in five innings, both against the Dodgers -- though for a guy with Tommy John surgery in his not-too-distant past, a sudden and significant drop in velocity is a red flag. Here's what Corbin told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic about his velocity following his last outing:
"Sometimes you don't have your best stuff every day," he said. "You've just got to go out there and try to make pitches. That's just what I was trying to do today. It wasn't as easy today as it's been, being able to locate that and get ahead of guys. I kind of have to work around some other ways there. Everything feels good, so hopefully it bounces back."
It is entirely possible Corbin is dealing with an early season dead arm period, which would not be uncommon. Pitchers go through dead arms from time to time. The good news is Corbin has been able to get outs without his top velocity. Still though, the D-Backs would welcome a few more 92-94 mph heaters Monday after seeing 88-90 mph the last two times out.
Ramirez looking like an MVP candidate ... again
Here's some color-television footage from Monday's Indians-Tigers tilt that provides us with the tidy rationale we need to talk about Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez as an AL MVP candidate ...
Take heed -- it's a bad idea to poke the 🐐, folks.#RallyTogetherpic.twitter.com/coFTPT8Z34— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) May 14, 2018
That's Ramirez's going yard the 13th time this season, and that ties with him with a slew of other sluggers for the major-league lead. Here's why he's once again looking like a threat to win the AL MVP.
Quick hits
- Monday morning, the United State Supreme Court made a landmark decision striking down the federal ban against sports betting. Here's what it means for MLB, the players, and Pete Rose.
- The Mariners have indicated they won't look to trade for a second baseman in the wake of 2B Robinson Cano's broken hand, reports the Tacoma News Tribune. They'll stick with internal options like UTIL Andrew Romine and IF Gordon Beckham for now.
- The Padres are calling up OF Franmil Reyes, reports The Athletic. Reyes currently leads the minors with 14 home runs. MLB.com does not rank him among San Diego's top 30 prospects, partly because their system is so deep.
- The Yankees activated 3B Brandon Drury off the 10-day DL and optioned him to Triple-A, the team announced. 3B Miguel Andujar will be the third baseman for the time being. Drury had been out with migraines and blurred vision.
- Athletics C Bruce Maxwell is not expected to be allowed into Canada for a series with the Blue Jays later this week due to his ongoing legal issues. The A's will have to call up another catcher in the meantime.
- The Royals placed 1B Lucas Duda on the 10-day DL with plantar fasciitis, the team announced. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined. IF Hunter Dozier was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
- The Angels have placed RHP Kenyan Middleton on the 10-day DL with UCL damage in his right elbow.
