MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Nats' Soto hits first HR; Pivetta pitches Phillies to win over Braves

Monday in Major League Baseball brings us an abbreviated slate of games with some on-paper bad matchups, particularly in the AL. Over on the NL side, though, there's some fun. Let's get to it.

Pivetta dominates again for Phillies

Two of the three best teams in the NL opened a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night as the Phillies hosted the Braves. Atlanta held a 1 1/2 game lead in the NL East going into the game.

Thanks to home runs by Nick Williams (solo) and Aaron Altherr (two-run), the Phillies cut the Braves' lead to a half-game in the division Monday night. Righty Nick Pivetta did the heavy lifting. He allowed four singles and a walk in seven scoreless innings.

Keep in mind the Braves went into Monday's game leading the National League in runs per game at 5.40, so Pivetta shut down a very good offense. Check out his last three starts:



IP H R ER BB K HR May 9 vs. Giants 5 4 0 0 0 7 0 May 16 vs. Orioles 7 2 1 1 1 11 1 May 21 vs. Braves 7 4 0 0 1 7 0 Total 19 10 1 1 2 25 1

Pretty, pretty great. Pivetta, who came over from the Nationals in the Jonathan Papelbon trade, now owns a 3.23 ERA and a 60/12 K/BB in 53 innings on the season. He's settled in as a very good No. 3 starter behind Aaron Nola and Jake Arrieta, and is a big reason why the Phillies are in the running for the NL East title early this season.

Soto hits first MLB home run

Over the weekend the Nationals called up top prospect Juan Soto to help their injury-thinned outfield. Adam Eaton (hip), Brian Goodwin (wrist), and Howie Kendrick (Achilles) are all on the disabled list.

Soto made his first big league start Monday night, and, on the first pitch of his first at-bat, he slugged a three-run opposite field home run. Check it out:

By no means is that a cheap home run. Making that blast even more impressive is the fact Soto is only 19 years old. He won't turn 20 until October. He's the youngest player to go deep in a big league game in six years.

First-place matchup, but ...

The Brewers host the Diamondbacks and at first glance it seems exciting. It's two first-place teams! The D-Backs, though, are in a bad, bad way right now. They have lost 10 of their last 11 games and 13 of their last 17. That 21-8 start seems a distant memory.

On the flip-side, the Brewers come in with an 11-6 record in May, fresh off an excellent 7-3 road trip.

This appears to be two teams heading in totally different directions. Things can spin on a dime in baseball, though, so stay tuned.

Can Dodgers stay hot?

The Dodgers hit rock bottom last week. They were already off to a disappointing start, but then they lost nine of 10 games, mostly to the lowly Padres, Reds and Marlins. Again, rock bottom.

Since then, though, the Dodgers have now strung together four straight wins, including a sweep of the Nationals. Justin Turner is back doing his thing in the middle of the order and the team just feels different, all of a sudden. Thanks in part to the aforementioned Diamondbacks' struggles, the Dodgers are only five games out, too. It's workable.

Monday, the Dodgers host the Rockies, who are in the middle of a nine-game road trip. They are 3-3 so far. The Rockies overall have been very good away from Coors Field, sporting an 18-11 road record. They'll try to flex their road muscles and cool the all-of-a-sudden hot Dodgers.

Quick hits

