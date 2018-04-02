MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Pirates improve to 4-0

Even though the Yankees' home opener against the Rays and the Phillies-Mets tilt were postponed (because of snow!), we still have a healthy 12-game slate for the first Monday of the 2018 regular season. So let's dig in ...

Monday's scores

Pirates 5, Twins 4 (box score)

Tigers 6, Royals 1 (box score)

Cardinals 8, Brewers 4 (box score)

Reds 1, Cubs 0 (box score)

White Sox at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Orioles at Astros, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Nationals at Braves, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rangers at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indians at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rockies at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Phillies at Mets -- Postponed because of weather, rescheduled for July 9 at 4:10 p.m. ET



Rays at Yankees -- Postponed because of weather, rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. ET

The Pirates are the first 4-0 team of 2018

Coming off a 2017 season in which they finished 14 games below .500, the Pirates weren't expected to do much in 2018. That's especially the case considering that this past offseason they traded away the valuable likes of Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole. Well, all of a sudden the Pirates are the first team to notch a 4-0 record this season, and at this writing they're one of just four teams yet to take an L in 2018.

On Monday, the edged the Twins at home, as you see above. The big blow was the first-inning grand slam off the bat of Colin Moran, one of the big pieces they got from the Astros in the Cole trade. Behold this violence perpetrated against old NL Central rival Lance Lynn …

In the 1st AB of his PNC Park debut, Colin Moran launches a grand slam. No. 8 on @Pirates Top 30 Prospects list: https://t.co/ApnAp224p8pic.twitter.com/IvMNJ2m6ye — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 2, 2018

That one traveled 405 feet and left the bat 108 mph. Jameson Taillon struck out nine and walked none in 5 1/3 innings of work (two runs allowed) en route to the victory. George Kontos registered his second career save.

Yeah, the Pirates are probably still going to wind up being a bad team, but this unexpected strong start should at least build a little enthusiasm within the frustrated fan base.

Mikolas makes Cardinals debut

Right-hander Miles Mikolas on Monday will make his Cardinals debut against the Brewers. The 29-year-old last appeared in MLB with the Rangers in 2014, when he struggled badly across 10 starts. Then, however, came a three-year stint in Japan in which Mikolas rebuilt his career and pretty well dominated NPB (2.18 ERA and a 5.48 K/BB ratio in 424 2/3 innings in Japan). That renaissance led to the two year, $15.5 million deal he signed with the Cardinals this past offseason.

Without question, the Cardinals needed reinforcements in the rotation headed into 2018. Lance Lynn wound up departing via free agency. Mike Leake was dealt to the Mariners in late August, and stalwart Adam Wainwright was coming off an injury-compromised and substandard 2017. That's why many expected the Cardinals to make a splash move for a starter. Instead, they're betting on all the young arms in the system, a Wainwright rebound, and that Mikolas' success in Japan will transfer.

Mikolas boasts a full repertoire, and he added fastball velocity in Japan. He struggled early in spring training, but after throwing some live BP with pitching coach Mike Maddux watching on (Maddux was also Mikolas' coach in Texas), Mikolas began mixing in more two-seamers and curves. In his first two Grapefruit League starts this spring, Mikolas allowed 10 runs in 4 2/3 innings. After that session with Maddux and the resulting tweaks to his pitch mix, however, Mikolas allowed just two runs over his final 18 spring innings while striking out 16. Suffice it to say, the Cardinals were hoping Mikolas would get similar results against a strong Brewers lineup on Monday.

The verdict on the mound? It was a mixed bag for Mikolas. First, the relevant digits ...

View Profile Miles Mikolas STL • SP • 39 IP 5 H 7 R 4 SO 5 BB 0 HR 3

As you can see, Mikolas gave up hits and some of those were very hard hits. That 6.35 ERA for the game isn't pretty, but the ball was flying out of Miller Park on Monday (the superb hitting visuals help make it a great park for the offense). As well, Mikolas didn't walk a batter, and he showed lots of movement on pretty much all of his pitches. The Cardinals will need better run prevention from him moving forward, but the stuff was there, as was the command most of the time. That's cause for encouragement.

In a sense, though, we've buried the lede. Here's what Mikolas did at the plate with two out, a man on, and the score tied at 2-2 ...

1st Pitchers Who Rake of 2018 belongs to Miles Mikolas



via @MLBpic.twitter.com/PmDrR8IFn7 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 2, 2018

Nothing cheap about that 407-foot homer that left the bat at 106 mph. That, by the way, is the first hit of Mikolas' MLB career (he recorded just five plate appearances during his first stint in the bigs). That's also the first home run by a pitcher this season.

Regarding all of that ...

Great story, a two-way player coming over from Japan and exploding on the scene.



Miles Mikolas, of course. — Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) April 2, 2018

Pretty much.

Cubs continue disappointing start

On paper, the Cubs had an easy path heading into their series later in the week with the Brewers. In reality, the Cubs haven't found that path so easy after all.

After splitting a four-game series with the Marlins (yes, the Marlins), the Cubs rolled into Cincinnati on Monday and lost a 1-0 affair against the Reds. The Cubs notched just two hits while striking out 11 times, and were lucky to give up just one run.

Free-agent addition Tyler Chatwood, making his Cubs debut, struggled to find the plate consistently. He lasted six innings, but gave up six walks over that span. Chatwood also allowed four hits, but was somehow able to tightrope out of danger time and again. He notched four strikeouts.

The Cubs exited the Miami series with most of their lineup mired in slumps (only four of their 10 batters with double-digit plate appearances had OPS+ above 90). Those woes carried over to Cincinnati, as Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber, and Jason Heyward each struck out multiple times. (To the trio's credit, they did combine for three walks.)

Joe Maddon's bunch will get another crack on Tuesday evening. Right now, though, the Cubs are 2-3 and looking a little too much like the group that disappointed early last season.

Quick hits