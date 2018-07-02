MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Porcello a two-way star as Red Sox defeat Nationals
Also, the Nats struggles continue, Lindor is amazing, the AL's best faced the NL's best and more
It's Monday, so don't miss Matt Snyder's latest MLB Power Rankings. As for the action on the field, it is Monday, so several teams were enjoying an off-day. There were only 10 games on the schedule, including an afternoon contest north of the border. Here is everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.
Monday's scores
- Tigers 3, Blue Jays 2 in 10 innings (box score)
- Red Sox 4, Nationals 3 (box score)
- Braves 5, Yankees 3 in 11 innings (box score)
- Reds 5, White Sox 3 (box score)
- Marlins 3, Rays 2 in 10 innings (box score)
- Brewers 6, Twins 5 in 10 innings (box score)
- Indians 9, Royals 3 (box score)
- Rockies 5, Giants 2 (box score)
- Cardinals at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Dodgers (GameTracker)
Porcello does it all for Red Sox; Nats still struggling
The Nationals limped into Monday having won only five of their last 19 games. They had fallen to six games out in the NL East and are past the halfway point of the season. It's not dire, but they could stand to turn things around if they plan on another division title. The opponent now is the juggernaut Red Sox, but the good news for the Nationals was Max Scherzer was taking the ball.
The Red Sox won, meaning the Nationals are 5-15 since June 9. More of a gut punch? This seems to be one of those spooky indicators that everything is going wrong:
That's Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello with his first career extra-base hit. It came off Max Freaking Scherzer with the bases loaded and two outs.
Porcello would put together a quality start (6 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K), so it was quite the two-way performance.
Mookie Betts would round out the Red Sox scoring with his 21st home run.
On the Nationals side, maybe Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon and Daniel Murphy (his first of the season) home runs are something they can build on moving forward.
Acuna comes through in clutch, Braves beat Yankees
Entering the night, the best record in baseball belonged to the New York Yankees. The best record in the National League belonged to the Atlanta Braves. They were set to square off in interleague action, too, which is very fun. Possible World Series preview? Hey, why not?
It was a dandy (unlike the three stink bombs we got int he Bronx over the weekend), going to extras.
In the 10th, it looked like the Yankees had a walk-off win for a second. With Didi Gregorius on first base and one out, Aaron Hicks sent a deep drive down the right-field line. A double would've scored Gregorius to win the game, in all likelihood. Just not this double, as it bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double, requiring Gregorius to remain at third. That's where he'd end the inning, as this one went to 11.
In the top of the 11th with one out and a runner on, Braves wunderkind Ronald Acuna hit a go-ahead homer to right, just eluding the glove of Aaron Judge, who had a robbery in mind.
It was his seventh homer in 135 at-bats. Through 33 career games, Acuna is hitting .274/.333/.496 at age 20 and absolutely has the look of a future star.
The Braves and Yankees do battle again Tuesday. Hopefully it's this much fun.
Lindor explodes in K.C.
Indians superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor broke a 2-2 tie with this grand slam in the fourth inning against the Royals:
It was smooth sailing from there for the Indians, especially since Lindor hit a three-run shot his next time up.
This was Lindor's fourth two-homer game of the season, tying him with Manny Machado for the most this season. Also, the seven RBI is easily a career high, as Lindor's previous high was five and he only did that once. He'd only even had four RBI in a game six times before.
The game is a nice microcosm for how Lindor is taking a leap offensively this season. He was already good. Now, at age 24, he's becoming exceptional.
Check out his growth by season when it comes to power, starting with his first full season:
Season
AVG
OBP
SLG
HR
2016
.301
.358
.435
15
2017
.273
.337
.505
33
2018
.298
.373
.581
45
Yes, Lindor is on pace for 45 homers. Good lord. He's also an amazing defender and has 10 stolen bases and that's a big OBP jump, which is the most important thing for a leadoff man. As I called him above: Superstar.
Brewers come back for walk-off walk
After a two-out grand slam in the top of the fifth inning by Twins outfielder Robbie Grossman, the Brewers found themselves in a 5-1 hole. They quickly got three back with a rally in the bottom half that included two singles, a double and a Manny Pina homer that got the party started. Even two of the outs were loud, with a bases-loaded, Nate Orf flyout to the center field wall ending the threat.
After that, it just felt -- despite the Twins leading by one -- it was only a matter of time until the other shoe fell.
Sure enough, the Brewers would tie it in the ninth on a bases-loaded sac fly from Travis Shaw.
They'd then get the game gift-wrapped for them in the 10th. Twins reliever Zack Littell hit Orf with a pitch before a Pina single. Keon Broxton failed to get a bunt down on two pitches, but he'd walk. The Twins went to a five-man infield and Hernan Perez hit a routine grounder to shortstop Jorge Polanco that should've been a double play. He made such a bad throw, however, that catcher Bobby Wilson had to dive while keeping one foot on home plate to salvage one out.
It didn't matter, though, because Littell then threw four straight balls to Brad Miller for the walk-off walk. The Brewers move their lead over the idle Cubs to one game in the NL Central as a result.
Red-hot Rays fall to ... Marlins?
Baseball is truly an any-given-day sport and here's example infinity. The Rays came in having won eight of their last nine over the Yankees (three-game sweep), Nationals (two-game sweep) and Astros (three of four). Then they lost to the last-place Marlins.
Baseball.
Reds still playing great baseball
Many might not have noticed it since they had dug such a hole in last place in the NL Central, but the Reds have been a good team for well over a month. Since May 7, they've gone 29-21. In the last three weeks, they've been a great team. They are now 15-5 since June 9. That stretch includes a four-game sweep of the Cubs, a split with the Brewers and taking two of three from the Braves. It's just good baseball.
Monday, they trailed 3-1 going into the bottom of the eighth, but rallied for four runs and won another ballgame. They likely dug far too big a hole to climb into contention minus something historic (I'm talking like a 20-game winning streak), but sometimes stuff like this is a precursor to a breakout season the following year. The 2014 Cubs and Astros, for example, each had several stretches of very good baseball like these Reds.
Quick hits
- MLB released the latest All-Star Game fan voting update Monday. There are tight races at several positions, including second base and catcher in the NL. Voting ends at 11:59pm ET on Thursday. Here's the ballot.
- The Diamondbacks activated center fielder A.J. Pollock from the disabled list. He's having an outstanding season, too, so it'll give the first-place D-Backs a boost.
- The Dodgers have reportedly spoken to the Marlins about some of their relievers, specifically RHP Kyle Barraclough, RHP Drew Steckenrider, and LHP Adam Conley. Los Angeles is seeking bullpen help in advance of the July 31 trade deadline.
- The Twins reinstated SS Jorge Polanco from the restricted list and activated OF Byron Buxton from the 10-day DL, the team announced. Buxton was then optioned to Triple-A. He missed 51 games this season with a foot injury.
- The Tigers placed RHP Shane Greene (shoulder) and OF Leonys Martin (hamstring) on the 10-day DL, the team announced. Both players figured to be trade chips at the deadline. LHP Daniel Stumpf and OF Mikie Mahtook were called up in corresponding moves.
- The Braves placed RHP Peter Moylan on the 10-day DL with a forearm strain, the team announced. The club also sent down RHP Matt Wisler and called up RHP Evan Phillips and OF Michael Reed.
- The Red Sox traded minor league IF Lorenzo Cedrola to the Reds for an undisclosed sum of international bonus money, the team announced. The 2018-19 international signing period opened Monday.
Live team updates
