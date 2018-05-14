MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Quintana, Teheran meet at Wrigley

Monday is typically a travel and/or rest day in baseball, and as a result, there are only nine games on the schedule today. It would've been eight if not for a rainout makeup game on Chicago's north side. Here is everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.

Quintana, Teheran meet at Wrigley Field

By any measure, Jose Quintana and Julio Teheran are the two best Colombian-born pitchers in MLB history. They are two of only five players from Colombia to amass even +1 WAR in their careers at the big league level:

Edgar Renteria : +32.3 WAR Jose Quintana: +22.4 WAR Orlando Cabrera : +21.4 WAR Julio Teheran: +15.9 WAR Ernesto Frieri: +2.0 WAR

On Monday afternoon, Quintana and Teheran will square off at Wrigley Field, during a makeup game for an April 15 rainout. The two have eerily similar career numbers at the moment:

W-L IP ERA ERA+ WHIP K% BB% Teheran 61-54 1,052 2/3 3.57 109 1.20 20.7 7.1 Quintana 61-59 1,176 1/3 3.56 114 1.25 20.9 6.6

Monday's meeting will be the second time Quintana and Teheran have faced either other. They squared off in July 2016 -- Quintana got the better of Teheran that day, though neither guy pitched all that well -- in what was the first game featuring two Colombia-born starters in MLB history. Monday's game will be the second.

D-Backs looking for more velocity from Corbin

So far this season, D-Backs left-hander Patrick Corbin has been one of the best pitchers in baseball. He goes into Monday night's start against the Brewers with a 4-0 record and a 2.12 ERA in eight starts and 51 innings. Opponents have hit .164/.228/.298 against him.

There is, however, an ongoing concern with Corbin despite his dominance to date. His velocity has been down considerably in his last two starts. Check it out his game-by-game fastball velocity since Opening Day 2017:

Patrick Corbin's velocity has been down his last two starts. Brooks Baseball

Corbin pitched well in his last two games -- he allowed one run in six innings then one run in five innings, both against the Dodgers -- though for a guy with Tommy John surgery in his not-too-distant past, a sudden and significant drop in velocity is a red flag. Here's what Corbin told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic about his velocity following his last outing:

"Sometimes you don't have your best stuff every day," he said. "You've just got to go out there and try to make pitches. That's just what I was trying to do today. It wasn't as easy today as it's been, being able to locate that and get ahead of guys. I kind of have to work around some other ways there. Everything feels good, so hopefully it bounces back."

It is entirely possible Corbin is dealing with an early season dead arm period, which would not be uncommon. Pitchers go through dead arms from time to time. The good news is Corbin has been able to get outs without his top velocity. Still though, the D-Backs would welcome a few more 92-94 mph heaters Monday after seeing 88-90 mph the last two times out.

