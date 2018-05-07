MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Rangers' Moore looks to improve upon his luck

Monday's slate isn't a particularly stuffed one, but if recent days are any guide it could be a wild one. Let's jump in ...

Giants at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mets at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Marlins at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Tigers at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Twins at Cardinals, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Astros at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Nationals at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Moore tries to right ship



A few years ago, Matt Moore was one of the most promising left-handed pitchers in baseball. That is not the case anymore.

Moore, 28 until June, enters his Monday start against the Tigers sporting a 7.67 ERA and reduced velocity. Whereas Moore's heater clocked in around 92.3 mph last season, it's down to 91.8 mph this year. Batters have responded by teeing off on him almost at will. He's lasted beyond the fifth inning just once this season, and last time out he gave up 11 hits and 10 runs on three home runs in four innings. He can't even point to solid peripherals, as he's walked 13 and hit another three while striking out just 18.

The Rangers will probably stick with Moore a bit longer because they lack alternatives. But if he doesn't get going soon, he's probably not going to have a job by the time the season ends.

Ross hopes to keep it going

Tyson Ross, meanwhile, has been the anti-Moore, in that he's found a way to regain his past glory. Ross has fanned 40 batters in 35 2/3 innings, leading to a 3.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio (as well as a 3.28 ERA). It's just six starts, but it looks like he could become a nifty trade piece as the deadline nears.

The key for Ross has been his slider, which he's deploying nearly half the time. Batters have whiffed on nearly 40 percent of the sliders they've offered at this season. For comparison's season, last year that percentage was under 30.

Ross will try to derail the charging Nationals on Monday night. Who knows, in a few months he could be pitching for them.

Conlon debuts

With Jacob deGrom on the disabled list and Matt Harvey on his way out, the Mets are turning to a rookie starter on Monday night -- one PJ Conlon.

Conlon, 24, has made five starts in Triple-A this season, where he's posted strong peripherals and a poor ERA (6.75) in a hitter-friendly environment. Originally a 13th-round pick, he enters the night ranked as the Mets' 24th-best prospect by MLB.com due to a collection of so-so offerings. Per MLB's scouting report, Conlon features just one above-average pitch -- a good changeup -- and a bunch of fringe-average offerings -- the scout way of saying below average.

Think of Conlon, then, as a poor man's Jason Vargas. That isn't the most attractive profile in the world, and it's one that probably won't result in a worthwhile career as a big-league starter. But, for now, all the Mets need is for Conlon to pitch well enough against the Reds to end their six-game losing streak.

