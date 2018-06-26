MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Shelby Miller struggles in return from Tommy John surgery

Welcome to yet another week of the grind that is the Major League Baseball regular season. It's Monday, which means a somewhat abbreviated slate of games, but we're only three games shy. Here's everything you need to know about Monday's action.

Miller's return for D-Backs disappoints

For the first time since April 23 of last season, Shelby Miller toed the slab in a major league game Monday night. He completed his Tommy John surgery rehab and rejoined the Diamondbacks in their series opener against the Marlins. It did not go well. Miller allowed five runs and didn't make it out of the fourth inning.

View Profile Shelby Miller ARI • SP • 26 June 25 vs. Marlins IP 3 2/3 H 6 R 5 ER 5 BB 2 K 5

On one hand, it was Miller's first start back from Tommy John surgery, so I'm inclined to give him a mulligan. On the other hand, Miller's performance was not good with the D-Backs before his elbow gave out. He pitched to a 5.78 ERA in 24 starts and 123 innings with Arizona from 2016-17.

The good news is Miller showed good velocity on his fastball, averaging 94.8 mph and topping out at 96.5 mph. The bad news is he threw his curveball 22 times and got one swing and a miss. Among those 22 curveballs, Miller got four called strikes, three foul balls, and one swing and miss. That's eight strikes with 22 curveballs. That'll have to improve going forward.

Mets continue to sink

It is truly hard to believe the Mets were 11-1 at one point this season. Monday night's loss to the Pirates was their seventh straight loss -- they've been outscored 53-36 in the seven games -- and it dropped the Mets to 31-45 on the season. Do the math. They're 20-44 since that 11-1 start. Yeesh.

The Mets were limited to six hits Monday night while the top five hitters in Pittsburgh's lineup went a combined 6 for 20 (.300) with five runs scored, five runs driven in, three walks, and two strikeouts. Seth Lugo was charged with three runs (one earned) in five innings The updated bottom of the NL standings:

15. Marlins: 32-47

14. Mets: 31-45

The Mets are now just one win better than the ain't even tryin' Marlins and a half-game up in the standings. The Mets are already the quickest team in baseball history to go from 10 games over .500 to 10 games under .500. Could they soon be in line for the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft?

Grichuk hits a homer, robs a homer

The most under-the-radar player this month? It might be Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk. He had been 18 for 59 (.305) with five doubles and six homers in 18 games prior to swatting a monster two-run home run Monday night. Statcast had it at 471 feet. Check it out:

More important than the home run he hit is the home run he robbed. In the bottom of the ninth Grichuk took a would-be, game-tying three-run home run away from George Springer. There's no doubt this was going over the wall:

Not a bad night, eh? Grichuk put two runs on the board and took three runs away Monday.

Jackson makes history, pitches well

MLB history was made Monday afternoon in Detroit. Obscure history, but still history. Edwin Jackson, who was making his debut with the A's, officially tied Octavio Dotel's record by playing for his 13th different team. Jackson is only 34, too. He could still add a few more franchises to the ledger before it's all said and done.

Edwin Jackson on tying Dotel’s record for most ML teams says “it’s a fun baseball fact for the the scoreboard.” — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) June 25, 2018

Jackson pitched well in his A's debut. He allowed one run and struck out seven in six innings.

View Profile Edwin Jackson OAK • SP • 37 June 25 vs. Tigers IP 6 H 6 R 1 ER 1 BB 0 K 7

Statcast says Jackson averaged 92.6 mph with his fastball and topped out at 96.8 mph during Monday's start, which is very nice velocity. The A's are dealing with some rotation injuries at the moment and Monday's outing likely earned Jackson another start in five days.

Keller continues to impress for Royals

It sure looks like the Royals have found something in Rule 5 Draft pick Brad Keller. The right-hander started the season in the bullpen before moving into the rotation, and on Monday afternoon he made his fifth start of the season. Keller shut the Angels right down:

View Profile Brad Keller KC • RP • 56 June 25 vs. Angels IP 7 H 2 R 0 ER 0 BB 2 K 6

Keller also had 14 ground ball outs -- 14! -- compared to just one in the air. He now has a 60.7 percent ground ball rate in 48 total innings this season, and a 2.45 ERA in five starts.

Many Rule 5 Draft picks are older guys who have spent a long time in the minors, but Keller is only 22. The D-Backs selected him in the eighth round of the 2013 draft and he had never pitched above Double-A prior to this season. The Royals have a history of strong Rule 5 Draft picks -- Joakim Soria is the gold standard here -- and it sure looks like they've found another one in Keller.

Betances honors Sheffield

Thanks to the magic of interleague play, Yankees setup man Dellin Betances got the first at-bat of his big-league career. Since he doesn't get to bat often (or ever) Betances decided to have some fun with it. He channeled Gary Sheffield with his bat waggle. Check it out:

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right, @garysheffield? pic.twitter.com/QJ2JmeOVdl — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) June 26, 2018

The bat waggle didn't help Betances hit like Sheffield -- he struck out on three pitches, naturally -- but hey, it's the thought that counts, right? And yes, Betances confirmed after the game that Sheffield did inspire the bat waggle:

Betances on his AB: "I tried to go out there and do my best Gary Sheffield impression. I didn't make any contact, though. I used to hit like that in high school, goofing around and stuff. Gary, I liked to watch him play and liked the way he hit." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 26, 2018

That's the best and most fun thing any pitcher will do at the plate this season.

