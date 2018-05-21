MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Some fun NL matchups to start the week

Monday in Major League Baseball brings us an abbreviated slate of games with some on-paper bad matchups, particularly in the AL. Over on the NL side, though, there's some fun. Let's get to it.

Monday's scores

Battle of the upstarts

Perhaps the two most exciting teams who weren't contenders last season but appear to be this season are the Braves (28-17) and Phillies (26-18). We're way too early in the season to start saying things like "if the playoffs started today," but these two teams would be in that conversation.

Monday, the two teams kick off a three-game series in Philly with a pretty underrated pitching matchup.

Mike Foltynewicz takes the ball for the Braves. The 26-year-old righty has a 2.87 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 47 innings to this point. He could certainly stand to walk fewer hitters, but this appears to be his breakout season.

On the Phillies end, 25-year-old righty Nick Pivetta takes the ball. He also appears to be in his breakout season. His 3.72 ERA doesn't look awesome, but the 3.09 FIP and 53 strikeouts in 46 innings look a bit nicer.

First-place matchup, but ...

The Brewers host the Diamondbacks and at first glance it seems exciting. It's two first-place teams! The D-Backs, though, are in a bad, bad way right now. They have lost 10 of their last 11 games and 13 of their last 17. That 21-8 start seems a distant memory.

On the flip-side, the Brewers come in with an 11-6 record in May, fresh off an excellent 7-3 road trip.

This appears to be two teams heading in totally different directions. Things can spin on a dime in baseball, though, so stay tuned.

Can Dodgers stay hot?

The Dodgers hit rock bottom last week. They were already off to a disappointing start, but then they lost nine of 10 games, mostly to the lowly Padres, Reds and Marlins. Again, rock bottom.

Since then, though, the Dodgers have now strung together four straight wins, including a sweep of the Nationals. Justin Turner is back doing his thing in the middle of the order and the team just feels different, all of a sudden. Thanks in part to the aforementioned Diamondbacks' struggles, the Dodgers are only five games out, too. It's workable.

Monday, the Dodgers host the Rockies, who are in the middle of a nine-game road trip. They are 3-3 so far. The Rockies overall have been very good away from Coors Field, sporting an 18-11 road record. They'll try to flex their road muscles and cool the all-of-a-sudden hot Dodgers.

Quick hits

The Nationals have placed reliever Ryan Madson on the DL and has added lefty Tim Collins to their big-league roster as a corresponding move.

