MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees, Astros play ALCS rematch

By the standards of lame-wad Mondays, it's pretty hefty slate -- 11 games under the lights. The headliner? That depends upon your rooting interests, of course, but we'll go with the ALCS rematch down in Houston. Let's do this ...

Monday's scores

Rangers at Indians (GameTracker)

Rockies at Cubs, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Brewers at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rays at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Royals at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Phillies at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Yankees at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Blue Jays at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Padres at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

ALCS rematch in Houston

Last October, the Astros -- as a taut prelude to their seven-game World Series triumph over the Dodgers -- barged back from down 3-2 to nip the Yankees in a seven-game ALCS. On Monday in Houston, those same two squadrons get together for the first time in 2018, and best of all it's a four-game set.

The Yankees come in at 18-9 and having won nine straight. The Astros, meantime, are 19-10 with an MLB-best plus-66 run differential. In addition to the general strength of each team, this one's also a tantalizing clash of strengths: The Yankees come in leading the AL in runs scored, home runs, and OPS; while the Astros are the AL leaders in ERA and strikeouts.

Here are the tentative pitching match-ups ...

Monday: Sonny Gray vs. Charlie Morton

Tuesday: Jordan Montgomery vs. Justin Verlander

Wednesday: Luis Severino vs. Dallas Keuchel

Thursday: Masahiro Tanaka vs. Lance McCullers

As you would expect, this likely favors the Astros, especially if Gray's control problems persist. Of course, the Yanks miss out on Gerrit Cole, so it could be worse. Either way, this clash of AL titans should provide us with some compelling baseball and the possibility that Aaron Judge will once again stand next to Jose Altuve. That's to say nothing of the clash of 2017 MVPs.

Quick hits

The Nationals will complete the first month of the season with a losing record. Here's what you need to know about that

The Pirates are moving LHP Steven Brault to the bullpen. He'll be replaced in the rotation by RHP Nick Kingham.

Tigers LHP Daniel Norris will undergo groin surgery and miss the eight to 12 weeks.

Rangers LHP Martin Perez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with discomfort in his non-pitching arm.

INF Danny Espinosa has exercised an opt-out in his contract with the Blue Jays. He's now a free agent.

The Rockies have activated OF Carlos Gonzalez from the DL. They also placed 2B DJ LeMahieu on the DL with a hamstring strain.

Live team updates