MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees, Nats resume suspended game

Welcome to a pretty quirky MLB Monday. The Yankees and Nationals are kind of playing a doubleheader and there's plenty of other action. Let's dive in.

Monday's scores

Yankees-Nats fun

As noted, it's kind of a doubleheader. The Yankees and Nationals will pick up a game that was suspended in the middle of the sixth inning, tied 3-3, and finish it off. They'll then play a full game immediately thereafter. Thanks to this series that was mostly wiped out by weather, both teams have been behind division rivals in games played, so this will help get things a little bit more evened out.

Both teams are in playoff position (though it means very little on June 18). The Yankees have the best record in baseball while the Nationals would be the second NL Wild Card, trailing the Braves by 3 1/2 games in the NL East. The Nats come in struggling, though, having lost five of their last six games.

NLCS rematch

Each of the last two NLCS have pitted the Dodgers and Cubs against each other. Each won one pennant, as most readers in this very space know quite well. Monday, the two teams meet for the first time in 2018.

The Cubs enter the series with the fewest losses in the NL and a half-game back of the best record in the league.

The Dodgers hit their low point just over a month ago, when they lost six straight to the lowly Marlins and Reds, falling to 16-26. Since then, however, they have the best record in baseball at 21-7. Next best in the NL? Yep, the Cubs (18-10).

Any which way we look at it, these are the two biggest powerhouses in the NL since 2015. They also play seven times through next Thursday. Monday starts off what should be a fun few weeks for these postseason rivals.

Astros go for 12

The longest winning streak in baseball this season belongs to the World Series champion Astros. They've rattled off 11 straight wins. One more and they'll tie the franchise record, which was set in 2004. They'll have the chance Monday when they host the Rays.

Oddity alert: The Astros at home isn't near as much a sure thing as the Astros on the road. They are 29-11 on the road and return home following a 10-0 road trip. In Minute Maid Park this season, the Astros are "only" 19-14.

Quick hits

The Yankees and the Mariners have shown interest in trading for starting pitcher J.A. Happ, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com.

The Mets are "open for business" when it comes to dealing veterans in a sell-off, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

