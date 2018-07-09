MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees play two vs. Orioles and A's will get tested

As is typically the case on Monday, it's not a full slate. However, we do have a hefty 13 games on the schedule, including a pair of doubleheaders. Let's jump in ...

Monday's scores

Yankees at Orioles, Game 1 (GameTracker)



Phillies at Mets, Game 1 (GameTracker)



Nationals at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Tigers at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Rangers at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Brewers at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Reds at Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Yankees at Orioles, Game 2, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Phillies at Mets, Game 2, 7:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Royals at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Athletics at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Dodgers at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Cubs at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Sabathia looks to keep defying age

In the first game of the doubleheader in Baltimore, Yankees lefty CC Sabathia takes the mound. Sabathia is in his age-37 season (he soon turns 38), and he's been outstanding thus far in 2018:

These days, Sabathia's fastball clocks in at a hair above 92 mph. That's three ticks shy of his high of 95.2 mph back in 2009. Given his age and that downward-trending velocity, you'd think he'd be forcibly retired or clinging to a roster spot. Instead, Sabathia since the start of the 2016 season has been a pronounced asset in the Yankee rotation. He's done it by pretty much abandoning his four-seam fastball for a cutter and by ramping up use of his slider, and he still mixes in a sinker and changeup. That emphasis on movement and pitch-pairing has served him well during what should be his deep decline phase.

As for those numbers above, if they hold up he'll join elite company. Since 1900, just 36 qualifying pitchers have managed an ERA+ of 140 at age 37 or older. Bartolo Colon in 2013 was the last. Before that you have to go back to John Smoltz more than a decade ago. Survey the list over at the Baseball-Reference Play Index (subscription required and recommended), and you'll find it's peppered with names like Smoltz, Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, Nolan Ryan, Bert Blyleven, Dazzy Vance, Lefty Grove, Phil Niekro, and Cy Young. Those are Sabathia's fellow travelers, at least thus far.

He's now at 61.2 WAR for his career, and Sabathia's renaissance has revived his Hall of Fame case. For now, though, he'll continue focusing on helping the Yankees make and go deep into the postseason.

The A's get tested

The A's are on a roll. They've won 16 of their last 20, and they enter the week a season-best 10 games over .500. They're a good team, but over those 20 games they've played the Padres, Tigers, White Sox, and drain-circling Angels a total of 15 times. They're also marooned in the powerhouse American League, where the odds of breaking up the Astros-Red Sox-Yankees-Indians-Mariners playoff quintet are long indeed. Despite being on pace for 90 wins -- typically enough to make it in the era of the second wild-card berth -- the A's, per the SportsLine Projection Model, have at present just an 11.5 percent chance of making the postseason.

That's discouraging for Oakland rooters, but consider the next four games a chance to move the needle. The A's will visit the world-champion Astros for those four games, so they're presented with a chance to take a bite out of the AL West leaders. That's a tall order because ...

The A's this season are 1-8 against Houston.

They'll face, in order, Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers, and Charlie Morton in this series.

So that's not good. The reality, though, is if the A's are going dislodge any part of that playoff pecking order, then they're going to need to take every advantage of their remaining head-to-head opportunities. That work starts now.

Quick hits

The Dodgers and Brewers may be the most motivated among teams with interest in trading for Orioles INF Manny Machado. Read more here

Yankees OFs Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge aren't likely to participate in this year's Home Run Derby

In case you missed it, here are the AL and NL All-Star rosters announced on Sunday

The Marlins have placed C J.T. Realmuto on the paternity list.

Royals RHP Justin Grimm has cleared waivers and is now a free agent.

The White Sox have claimed OF Ryan LaMarre off waivers from the Twins.

The Rays have activated RHP Chris Archer from the DL.

The Mets have placed 3B Todd Frazier on the 10-day DL with a left rib cage strain.

