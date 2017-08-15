MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Devers stays hot with two homers

Monday brings us an 11-game slate of MLB action, meaning eight teams are enjoying an off-day. Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball.

Monday's scores

Cleveland Indians at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) New York Mets at New York Yankees (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks (9:40 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (9:40 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics (10:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (10:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres (10:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (10:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners (10:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)



Devers goes deep again ... and again

One day after hitting a dramatic game-tying home run against Aroldis Chapman at Yankee Stadium, Red Sox rookie Rafael Devers went deep twice Monday night. He went out of Fenway Park in both directions -- opposite field shot over the Green Monster, and a pulled homer to right field.

Here's the video of Devers' first home run, the opposite field shot:

That's now six home runs in 16 games for Devers, who is still only 20. He won't turn 21 until October. Not many players that young have hit two home runs in one game for the Red Sox:

Red Sox hitters younger than 21 with a multi-homer game:

Rafael Devers, Mon

Tony Conigliaro, 4x 1964-65

Ted Williams, May 4 1939 — Doug Kern (@dakern74) August 14, 2017

Just in case you were worried the Red Sox don't have enough young talent, now they have Devers too. Some teams, you know?

Stanton hits 43rd home run

Make it 22 home runs in the last 34 games for Giancarlo Stanton . He is absolutely locked in right now. Stanton went deep for the first straight game Monday to give him 43 for the season. No other player has more than 35 homers. Here's Stanton's latest dinger:

Those 43 home runs are a new single-season Marlins record. Gary Sheffield hit 42 back in 1995. Of note: the Marlins still have 47 games to play this season after Monday. Stanton has already broken Sheffield's record. He's going to wind up shattering it.

Quick hits