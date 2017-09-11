MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Indians extend winning streak to 19
Plus the Dodgers are looking to snap their skid and everything you need to know about Monday's games
Monday brings us a fairly light slate of MLB action, with only eight games on the schedule. That means 14 teams, roughly half the league, are enjoying an off-day. There aren't too many of those left this season. Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball.
Monday's scores
- Toronto Blue Jays 4, Orioles 3 (box score)
- Cleveland Indians 11, Tigers 0 (box score)
- New York Yankees 5, Tampa Bay Rays 1 (box score)
- Pittsburgh Pirates 7, Milwaukee Brewers 0 (box score)
- Texas Rangers 5, Mariners 3 (box score)
- Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City Royals 3 (box score)
- Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)
Indians earn 19th straight win
Baseball's longest winning streak in 15 years reached 19 games Monday night, when the Indians opened their series with the Tigers with another victory. As such, they became only the sixth team since 1900 to win 19 consecutive ballgames. You can read more about their win here.
It should be noted that 26-game winning streak by the 1916 Giants is quite controversial. There was a tie in the middle of that streak. They won 12 straight games, played a tie, then won 14 straight games. MLB recognizes it as a 26-game winning streak, however, so that's the record. Not sure I agree with that, but no one asked me.
Tuesday night the Indians will continue their three-game series against a Tigers team that started a rebuild at the trade deadline and has crashed hard since. Detroit is 9-26 in their last 35 games. Tuesday's matchup, by the way, will be a lopsided one on the mound. Corey Kluber is a Cy Young Award candidate; his opposite, Matthew Boyd, is decidedly not.
Any team can beat any other team on any given night in this league, but gosh, the Indians have a legit shot at 20 wins in a row -- and who knows, maybe 21.
Ellsbury breaks peculiar record
One of Pete Rose's records was shattered on Monday. No -- not that one. Rather, Rose's record for catcher's interference.
Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury entered the night tied with Rose at 29. Ellsbury earned his 30th call, however, thereby claiming the record for himself.
Behold, the record-breaking play:
The Yankees-Rays game will probably be remembered for other unusual circumstances -- i.e. the Rays playing a home game in Citi Field -- but Ellsbury should be happy all the same. Besides, it just so happens to be his birthday. What a day.
Dodgers trying to right the ship
It's hard to believe how far the Dodgers have fallen. They've lost 10 straight games -- 10 straight games! -- and 15 of their last 16 games overall. Their lead in the NL West remains a comfortable nine games with 19 to play, though the lead was 21 games as recently as 16 days ago. The Dodgers have been outscored by 55 runs during this 1-15 stretch. Truly unbelievable.
Los Angeles kicks off a 10-game road trip Monday with the first of three against the lowly Giants. San Francisco has lost 12 of its last 16 games and are 56-89 on the season. Only the Philadelphia Phillies (54-89) have a worse record. The Dodgers aren't doing anything well right now. They're not hitting, pitching, or playing defense. They're fortunate they built up such a huge lead earlier in the season. The Dodgers have 19 games to get themselves together before the postseason.
Quick hits
- Indians OF Bradley Zimmer will reportedly miss the rest of the season with a broken left hand. His hand was stepped on as he slid into first base Sunday. The Indians have lots of outfield depth, but they'll miss Zimmer's speed and defense.
- Miami Marlins Park appears to have suffered superficial damage to the retractable roof during Hurricane Irma. The team has not yet confirmed the extent of the damage. Tropicana Field, meanwhile, remains intact and did not suffer any serious damage.
- RHP Ryan Vogelsong will officially retire as a member of the Giants on Sunday, the team announced. "We are so excited to honor Ryan and touched that as one of our home grown players his career will officially end where it all began for him," said GM Bobby Evans in a statement.
- The Phillies will call up RHP Henderson Alvarez , reports FanRag Sports. Alvarez has not pitched in the big leagues since May 2015 due to ongoing arm problems. The Phillies signed him out of an independent league a few weeks back.
- The Phillies claimed LHP Zac Curtis off waivers from the Mariners, the team announced. The 25-year-old reliever spent most of the season in the minors. He allowed three unearned runs in 4 2/3 innings with Seattle this season.
-
Indians win 19th in a row
The Indians just won't stop winning
-
Kipnis could return as an outfielder
Kipnis has never played outfield in the majors
-
Cubs raffle World Series ring to a fan
Geneine Dietz, a former Wrigley Field usher, is the envy of many Cubs fans
-
Elbow surgery ends Fulmer's season
Fulmer will have ulnar nerve transposition surgery Tuesday
-
Report: Broken hand ends Zimmer's season
The rookie's hand was stepped on when he slid into first base Sunday night
-
Marlins Park suffers damage during Irma
Tropicana Field on the other side of Florida is said to have made it through the storm int...
Add a Comment