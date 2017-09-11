MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Indians extend winning streak to 19

Monday brings us a fairly light slate of MLB action, with only eight games on the schedule. That means 14 teams, roughly half the league, are enjoying an off-day. There aren't too many of those left this season. Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball.

Monday's scores

Toronto Blue Jays 4, Orioles 3 (box score)

4, Orioles 3 (box score) Cleveland Indians 11, Tigers 0 (box score)

11, Tigers 0 (box score) New York Yankees 5, Tampa Bay Rays 1 (box score)

5, 1 (box score) Pittsburgh Pirates 7, Milwaukee Brewers 0 (box score)

7, 0 (box score) Texas Rangers 5, Mariners 3 (box score)

5, Mariners 3 (box score) Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City Royals 3 (box score)

11, 3 (box score) Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)

Indians earn 19th straight win

Baseball's longest winning streak in 15 years reached 19 games Monday night, when the Indians opened their series with the Tigers with another victory. As such, they became only the sixth team since 1900 to win 19 consecutive ballgames. You can read more about their win here.

Longest winning streak, since 1900

1916 Giant 26

1935 Cubs 21

2002 OAK 20

1947 NYY 19

1906 CWS 19

2017 CLE 18

1953 NYY 18

1904 Giants 18 — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) September 11, 2017

It should be noted that 26-game winning streak by the 1916 Giants is quite controversial. There was a tie in the middle of that streak. They won 12 straight games, played a tie, then won 14 straight games. MLB recognizes it as a 26-game winning streak, however, so that's the record. Not sure I agree with that, but no one asked me.

Tuesday night the Indians will continue their three-game series against a Tigers team that started a rebuild at the trade deadline and has crashed hard since. Detroit is 9-26 in their last 35 games. Tuesday's matchup, by the way, will be a lopsided one on the mound. Corey Kluber is a Cy Young Award candidate; his opposite, Matthew Boyd, is decidedly not.

Any team can beat any other team on any given night in this league, but gosh, the Indians have a legit shot at 20 wins in a row -- and who knows, maybe 21.

Ellsbury breaks peculiar record

One of Pete Rose's records was shattered on Monday. No -- not that one. Rather, Rose's record for catcher's interference.

Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury entered the night tied with Rose at 29. Ellsbury earned his 30th call, however, thereby claiming the record for himself.

Jacoby Ellsbury is an all-time Major League record-holder. He draws his 30th catcher's interference. He passes Pete Rose and stands alone — David Adler (@_dadler) September 12, 2017

Behold, the record-breaking play:

The Yankees-Rays game will probably be remembered for other unusual circumstances -- i.e. the Rays playing a home game in Citi Field -- but Ellsbury should be happy all the same. Besides, it just so happens to be his birthday. What a day.

Dodgers trying to right the ship

It's hard to believe how far the Dodgers have fallen. They've lost 10 straight games -- 10 straight games! -- and 15 of their last 16 games overall. Their lead in the NL West remains a comfortable nine games with 19 to play, though the lead was 21 games as recently as 16 days ago. The Dodgers have been outscored by 55 runs during this 1-15 stretch. Truly unbelievable.

Los Angeles kicks off a 10-game road trip Monday with the first of three against the lowly Giants. San Francisco has lost 12 of its last 16 games and are 56-89 on the season. Only the Philadelphia Phillies (54-89) have a worse record. The Dodgers aren't doing anything well right now. They're not hitting, pitching, or playing defense. They're fortunate they built up such a huge lead earlier in the season. The Dodgers have 19 games to get themselves together before the postseason.

