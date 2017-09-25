MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Judge makes history in Yankees win
Monday kicks off the final week of MLB action. Let's take a look at everything that went down
Seven days. Just seven days remain in the 2017 Major League Baseball season. We still have yet to see two divisions clinch (though both are close) and there is one wild card in each league still up for grabs. Let's get to it.
Monday's scores
New York Yankees
11,
Kansas City Royals
3 (box score)
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets (GameTracker)
Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies , 7:05 ET (GameTracker)
Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox , 7:10 ET (GameTracker)
Braves at Mets, Game 2 (GameTracker)
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers , 8:05 ET (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox , 8:10 ET (GameTracker)
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals , 8:15 ET (GameTracker)
Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies , 8:40 ET (GameTracker)
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks , 9:40 ET (GameTracker)
Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics , 10:05 ET (GameTracker)
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers , 10:10 ET (GameTracker)
All Rise for the new rookie HR king
Yankees rookie Aaron Judge homered twice more on Monday, giving him 50 on the season. That's the new all-time rookie record. Full story here. And now a look at the record-breaking shot:
Many have stepped to the plate. None have hit 50 homers as a rookie.— MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2017
Until now. #AllRisepic.twitter.com/CnWnnPRBQY
Judge has AL Rookie of the Year in the bag and now has a legitimate shot at winning the MVP.
Moose kind of makes history, too
We already saw Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas break the franchise record for home runs in a season and on Monday he clubbed his 38th of the year. This is a quirky one:
We'll take it. Congrats, again, Moose.
Obviously we'll keep updating here as the night progresses. We only had one early day game.
Quick hits
- We took a look at the MVP races heading into Monday. Here are the NL and AL versions.
- Our own R.J. Anderson has an excellent look at college baseball teams starting to get heavy into big data.
