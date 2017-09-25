MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Judge makes history in Yankees win

Seven days. Just seven days remain in the 2017 Major League Baseball season. We still have yet to see two divisions clinch (though both are close) and there is one wild card in each league still up for grabs. Let's get to it.

All Rise for the new rookie HR king

Yankees rookie Aaron Judge homered twice more on Monday, giving him 50 on the season. That's the new all-time rookie record. Full story here. And now a look at the record-breaking shot:

Many have stepped to the plate. None have hit 50 homers as a rookie.



Until now. #AllRisepic.twitter.com/CnWnnPRBQY — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2017

Judge has AL Rookie of the Year in the bag and now has a legitimate shot at winning the MVP.

Moose kind of makes history, too

We already saw Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas break the franchise record for home runs in a season and on Monday he clubbed his 38th of the year. This is a quirky one:

Mike Moustakas just hit his 38th homer, tying Bob Cerv of the KC Athletics for the most by a KC major-leaguer. — Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) September 25, 2017

We'll take it. Congrats, again, Moose.

Quick hits