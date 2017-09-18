MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Kershaw yields first grand slam

As usual, it's a relatively light Monday slate in MLB, but postseason implications abound nonetheless. Let's dig in ...

Final scores

Twins at Yankees (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Phillies (GameTracker)

Brewers at Pirates (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Orioles (GameTracker)

Athletics at Tigers (GameTracker)

Mets at Marlins (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Kershaw yields first grand slam

Clayton Kershaw did something on Monday night he'd never done before -- it wasn't good, either. Rather, Kershaw allowed his first career grand slam.

With the Dodgers beating the Phillies by a 2-0 score, Aaron Altherr crushed a 1-1 hanging slider to give the Phillies a two-run lead. The home run was of the no-doubt variety:

Hoskins works 7-pitch, 2-out walk.



Altherr crushes grand slam.



Baseball is a beautiful game. pic.twitter.com/LuITmoXruS — CSN Philly (@CSNPhilly) September 19, 2017

That's Altherr's second career grand slam, by the way. While each is memorable in its own way, Altherr's is memorable for really special reasons. Consider that earlier in the month, he hit an inside-the-park grand slam against the Nationals. Now this.

Fortune seems to favor Altherr.

Olson continues tear, ties McGwire

If you haven't heard much about Athletics slugger Matt Olson, then just think of him as the West Coast version of Rhys Hoskins.

On Monday, Olson homered for the 22nd time in 54 games, and the 14th time in his last 20. Impressive? You bet. In fact, Olson tied Mark McGwire for the most home runs hit over an Athletics' first 65 career games:

Most home runs through 65 career games in A's history:



Mark McGwire - 22

Matt Olson - 22

Jose Canseco - 16 pic.twitter.com/wKZh5L1DeV — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) September 19, 2017

Olson is going to finish the season having played in fewer than half the A's games. Nonetheless, he has a chance to rank second on the team in home runs, behind only Khris Davis. (Right now, Olson is three homers away from second-place Ryon Healy, and two away from Matt Joyce.) Olson has already homered as many times as Yonder Alonso did. The A's, of course, opened up a spot in the lineup for Olson by trading Alonso to the Mariners.

That looks like a smart move in multiple ways.

Stanton hits no. 55

The talk surrounding Giancarlo Stanton's home-run pace has quieted down recently, as he's cooled off from his torrid pace. Stanton entered the day having homered just three times in September. He added a fourth on Monday, thanks to a hanging Matt Harvey breaking ball.

The Marlins have 12 games remaining after Monday night, so Stanton will have to up his recent tempo if he's going to surpass Roger Maris' 61-homer mark. He has virtually no shot at dethroning Barry Bonds as the single-season home-run king. He is, however, all but guaranteed to end the year as the big-league leader -- second-place Aaron Judge sits 11 homers behind.

If Stanton does get to 60, he'll be the first player to reach that mark since 2001 (Bonds and Sammy Sosa).

It's money time for the Brewers

The Brewers will open play Monday night four games back of the Cubs in the NL Central and 2 1/2 games back of the Rockies for the second NL wild-card spot. In matters related, SportsLine presently gives Milwaukee a 16.6 percent chance of making the postseason. They're very much alive, but they have work to do. Their work starts Monday night.

That's when they'll begin a three-game road series against the Pirates. Despite the fact that the Brewers are 11 1/2 games ahead of the Pirates in standings and best them in run differential by 117 runs, they're just 7-9 against the Pirates this season. They need to flip that script in a hurry. After that series, the Brewers will host the Cubs for a crucial four-game set that starts Thursday. Taking at least three of four is all but a mandate for the Brewers at this point. That's part of a 10-game road trip for the Cubs (they head to St. Louis for four after that, and don't you know that the Cardinals would love to play spoiler). In other words, the division is still in play, but for the Brewers taking care of business in Pittsburgh is a necessary first step.

On the wild card front, yes, the Brewers are closer than they are in the Central, but they don't have any head-to-head games remaining against the Rockies. Speaking of the Rockies, they're about to play nine straight against the Giants, Padres, and Marlins. After that, they close out the regular season with three at home against the Dodgers, who'll probably be in "rest and stay healthy" mode by the point. The standings say the Brewers' best shot at the postseason is the second wild-card berth. However, the schedule says it's to topple the Cubs from atop the NL Central. In either case, the Brewers' margin for error is slim.

Wild card preview in the Bronx?

If paces hold, then the Yankees will host the Twins in the AL Wild Card Game. As it turns out, the Yankees will also host the Twins starting Monday night for a three-game set that tidily functions as a wild card sneak preview. The good news for Minnesota? They'll miss out on Yanks ace Luis Severino in this series. That's because the Yankees appear to be setting him up to start that aforementioned AL Wild Card Game.

Beyond the "advance look" angle of this one, the Yankees are still trying to catch the Red Sox in the AL East -- at present, they're three games back. And on Minnesota's side, they have just a two-game lead over the Angels in that race for the second wild-card berth.

On an individual level, Yankee cloutsman Aaron Judge enters this series with a 1.078 OPS for the month of September. Remember when he was struggling badly in the second half? He's back, it would seem. Across the way, Twins fly-catcher Byron Buxton is once again showing that he may be a superstar in the making. The 23-year-old is batting .323/.369/.622 in the second half. In addition to being one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball, he's also stolen 26 bases in 27 attempts this year.

Quick hits