MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Miles Mikolas makes debut for Cardinals

Even though the Yankees' home opener against the Rays was postponed (because of snow!), we still have a healthy 13-game slate for the first Monday of the 2018 regular season. So let's dig in ...

Twins at Pirates, 1:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Royals at Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cubs at Reds, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

White Sox at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Orioles at Astros, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Phillies at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Nationals at Braves, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rangers at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indians at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rockies at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rays at Yankees -- Postponed because of weather, rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Mikolas makes Cardinals debut

Right-hander Miles Mikolas on Monday will make his Cardinals debut against the Brewers. The 29-year-old last appeared in MLB with the Rangers in 2014, when he struggled badly across 10 starts. Then, however, came a three-year stint in Japan in which Mikolas rebuilt his career and pretty well dominated NPB (2.18 ERA and a 5.48 K/BB ratio in 424 2/3 innings in Japan). That renaissance led to the two year, $15.5 million deal he signed with the Cardinals this past offseason.

Without question, the Cardinals needed reinforcements in the rotation headed into 2018. Lance Lynn wound up departing via free agency. Mike Leake was dealt to the Mariners in late August, and stalwart Adam Wainwright was coming off an injury-compromised and substandard 2017. That's why many expected the Cardinals to make a splash move for a starter. Instead, they're betting on all the young arms in the system, a Wainwright rebound, and that Mikolas' success in Japan will transfer.

Mikolas boasts a full repertoire, and he added fastball velocity in Japan. He struggled early in spring training, but after throwing some live BP with pitching coach Mike Maddux watching on (Maddux was also Mikolas' coach in Texas), Mikolas began mixing in more two-seamers and curves. In his first two Grapefruit League starts this spring, Mikolas allowed 10 runs in 4 2/3 innings. After that session with Maddux and the resulting tweaks to his pitch mix, however, Mikolas allowed just two runs over his final 18 spring innings while striking out 16. Suffice it to say, the Cardinals are hoping Mikolas gets similar results against a strong Brewers lineup on Monday.

