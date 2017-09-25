MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Red Sox have reasons to worry
Monday kicks off the final week of MLB action. Let's take a look at everything that went down
Seven days. Just seven days remain in the 2017 Major League Baseball season. We still have yet to see two divisions clinch (though both are close) and there is one wild card in each league still up for grabs. Let's get to it.
Monday's scores
New York Yankees
11,
Kansas City Royals
3 (box score)
Atlanta Braves 9, New York Mets 2 (box score)
Nationals 3, Philadelphia Phillies 1 (box score)
Toronto Blue Jays 6, Boston Red Sox 4 (box score)
Mets 3, Braves 2, Game 2 (box score)
Houston Astros 11, Texas Rangers 2 (box score)
Chicago White Sox 4, Angels 2 (box score)
Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis Cardinals 2 (box score)
Miami Marlins 5, Colorado Rockies 4 (box score)
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
Seattle Mariners 7, Oakland Athletics 1 (box score)
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker)
The Red Sox have reasons to worry
As you see above, the Red Sox fell to the Blue Jays on Monday night. That in tandem with the Yankees' win means Boston's lead in the AL East is down to four games. Yes, the Sox will almost certainly hold on -- especially with no head-to-head games against the Yanks left on the schedule -- but they have plenty of things to think about as they head for the postseason. As of Monday night, those things comprise more than just Chris Sale's recent inconsistency.
First, starter Drew Pomeranz got cuffed around for five runs on seven hits in 2.0 innings. He failed to strike out a single batter on the night. More troubling was this ...
Pomeranz has been the Sox's second-best starter this season, but he's losing velocity. On that point ...
The Sox's postseason rotation plans -- i.e., being able to use David Price out of the bullpen -- hinge in part of Pomeranz's continued health and effectiveness. He's got an injury history, and he'll soon be in uncharted territory when it comes to innings in a season at the big-league level. This bears monitoring, obviously.
Also on Monday night, infielder Eduardo Nunez left the game after aggravating the right knee injury that had sidelined him for the previous 13 contests. According to multiple reports, Nunez sustained no additional damage to his knee, but he's not likely to play again in the Toronto series.
And then there's outfielder Mookie Betts, who left the game with pain in his left wrist. Manager John Farrell said the move was precautionary. More ...
Presumably, the club will know more after Betts is checked out on Tuesday. Suffice it to say, losing Betts for any of the postseason would be a huge blow. There's no reason to think that's a likelihood, at least right now, but this situation obviously merits close attention. The best thing the Sox can do is wrap up the AL East ASAP (their magic number is three) and then focus on getting everyone rested and recovered in time for the likely ALDS matchup with the Astros.
Maxwell kneels again
On Monday, A's catcher Bruce Maxwell once again knelt during the playing of the national anthem ...
Maxwell recently became the first known MLB player to kneel in protest during the anthem. The ongoing protests across sports, which began most recently with Colin Kaepernick as a symbol of opposition to racism and police brutality, have been with us for some time. Recently, though, President Trump's profane call for NFL owners to "fire" players who kneel or sit for the anthem has sharpened that focus. Indeed, Maxwell says his decision to take a knee was in response to Trump's comments.
As Maxwell told Yahoo's Jeff Passan in an excellent and wide-ranging piece, he has no plans to stop anytime soon:
"I'm going to continue to do it," Maxwell said. "This isn't a one-day thing. If things really don't change, I'll roll into it next season. This is an ongoing issue. This is happening across the country. It might take a few more people. It might take a little while. Racism has been going on since this country was founded. But stepping up and recognizing the fact that people in this country are being treated unjustly is a big problem when it comes to mankind, and I'm pretty sure people who died for this country fought so I could do this."
Maxwell's going to keep it up, and don't be surprised if others join him in the coming days.
All Rise for the new rookie HR king
Yankees rookie Aaron Judge homered twice more on Monday, giving him 50 on the season. That's the new all-time rookie record. Full story here. And now a look at the record-breaking shot:
Many have stepped to the plate. None have hit 50 homers as a rookie.— MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2017
Until now. #AllRisepic.twitter.com/CnWnnPRBQY
Judge has AL Rookie of the Year in the bag and now has a legitimate shot at winning the MVP.
Moose kind of makes history, too
We already saw Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas break the franchise record for home runs in a season and on Monday he clubbed his 38th of the year. This is a quirky one:
We'll take it. Congrats, again, Moose.
Puig benched for being late
The Los Angeles Dodgers have already clinched the NL West title and have their sights set on top overall seed heading into the postseason. Monday, though, occasioned a bit of unwelcome drama involving outfielder Yasiel Puig. Per Andy McCullough, Puig was late for batting practice on Monday, which resulted in his being benched. Get the details here.
Quick hits
- This week's SportsLine playoff projections have dropped. Check out the projected 10-team field here.
- We took a look at the MVP races heading into Monday. Here are the NL and AL versions.
- Our own R.J. Anderson has an excellent look at college baseball teams starting to get heavy into big data.
- Diamondbacks MGR Torey Lovullo says RHP Zack Greinke is the likely starter for the NL Wild Card Game.
- Astros 2B Jose Altuve left Monday's game with a left forearm contusion. X-rays were negative.
-
Nacho usual Cubs-Cardinals rivalry story
Nachos, man. Nachos.
-
Dodgers' Puig benched for tardiness
L.A. manager Dave Roberts indicated that Puig's benching was related to more than one inci...
-
D-Backs' Greinke to start Wild Card Game
Manager Torey Lovullo said so on Monday
-
Who will face D-Backs in Wild Card Game?
Let's see how SportsLine forecasts the race for MLB's 10 playoff spots
-
Judge breaks McGwire's rookie HR record
No other rookie in baseball history has hit more home runs than Judge has this year
-
Time for Jays to move on from Donaldson?
Jays have said goodbye to Encarnacion and will to Bautista. Should they move on from Donaldson,...
Add a Comment