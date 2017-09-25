MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Red Sox have reasons to worry

Seven days. Just seven days remain in the 2017 Major League Baseball season. We still have yet to see two divisions clinch (though both are close) and there is one wild card in each league still up for grabs. Let's get to it.

Monday's scores

New York Yankees 11, Kansas City Royals 3 (box score)

Atlanta Braves 9, New York Mets 2 (box score)

Nationals 3, Philadelphia Phillies 1 (box score)

Toronto Blue Jays 6, Boston Red Sox 4 (box score)

Mets 3, Braves 2, Game 2 (box score)

Houston Astros 11, Texas Rangers 2 (box score)

Chicago White Sox 4, Angels 2 (box score)

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis Cardinals 2 (box score)

Miami Marlins 5, Colorado Rockies 4 (box score)

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

Seattle Mariners 7, Oakland Athletics 1 (box score)

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker)

The Red Sox have reasons to worry

As you see above, the Red Sox fell to the Blue Jays on Monday night. That in tandem with the Yankees' win means Boston's lead in the AL East is down to four games. Yes, the Sox will almost certainly hold on -- especially with no head-to-head games against the Yanks left on the schedule -- but they have plenty of things to think about as they head for the postseason. As of Monday night, those things comprise more than just Chris Sale's recent inconsistency.

First, starter Drew Pomeranz got cuffed around for five runs on seven hits in 2.0 innings. He failed to strike out a single batter on the night. More troubling was this ...

Pomeranz's FB velocity has been dropping since mid August. This chart doesn't include tonight's game which would extend the trend pic.twitter.com/2ryX5h1DHZ — Matthew Kory (@mattymatty2000) September 26, 2017

Pomeranz has been the Sox's second-best starter this season, but he's losing velocity. On that point ...

No indication from Farrell something is physically bothering Drew Pomeranz. Noted workload. Didn't rule out extra rest after this one. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) September 26, 2017

The Sox's postseason rotation plans -- i.e., being able to use David Price out of the bullpen -- hinge in part of Pomeranz's continued health and effectiveness. He's got an injury history, and he'll soon be in uncharted territory when it comes to innings in a season at the big-league level. This bears monitoring, obviously.

Also on Monday night, infielder Eduardo Nunez left the game after aggravating the right knee injury that had sidelined him for the previous 13 contests. According to multiple reports, Nunez sustained no additional damage to his knee, but he's not likely to play again in the Toronto series.

And then there's outfielder Mookie Betts, who left the game with pain in his left wrist. Manager John Farrell said the move was precautionary. More ...

Mookie Betts is getting his wrist examined tomorrow. Thinks he'll be fine but unsure what's going on. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) September 26, 2017

Presumably, the club will know more after Betts is checked out on Tuesday. Suffice it to say, losing Betts for any of the postseason would be a huge blow. There's no reason to think that's a likelihood, at least right now, but this situation obviously merits close attention. The best thing the Sox can do is wrap up the AL East ASAP (their magic number is three) and then focus on getting everyone rested and recovered in time for the likely ALDS matchup with the Astros.

Maxwell kneels again

On Monday, A's catcher Bruce Maxwell once again knelt during the playing of the national anthem ...

Maxwell recently became the first known MLB player to kneel in protest during the anthem. The ongoing protests across sports, which began most recently with Colin Kaepernick as a symbol of opposition to racism and police brutality, have been with us for some time. Recently, though, President Trump's profane call for NFL owners to "fire" players who kneel or sit for the anthem has sharpened that focus. Indeed, Maxwell says his decision to take a knee was in response to Trump's comments.

As Maxwell told Yahoo's Jeff Passan in an excellent and wide-ranging piece, he has no plans to stop anytime soon:

"I'm going to continue to do it," Maxwell said. "This isn't a one-day thing. If things really don't change, I'll roll into it next season. This is an ongoing issue. This is happening across the country. It might take a few more people. It might take a little while. Racism has been going on since this country was founded. But stepping up and recognizing the fact that people in this country are being treated unjustly is a big problem when it comes to mankind, and I'm pretty sure people who died for this country fought so I could do this."

Maxwell's going to keep it up, and don't be surprised if others join him in the coming days.

All Rise for the new rookie HR king

Yankees rookie Aaron Judge homered twice more on Monday, giving him 50 on the season. That's the new all-time rookie record. Full story here. And now a look at the record-breaking shot:

Many have stepped to the plate. None have hit 50 homers as a rookie.



Until now. #AllRisepic.twitter.com/CnWnnPRBQY — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2017

Judge has AL Rookie of the Year in the bag and now has a legitimate shot at winning the MVP.

Moose kind of makes history, too

We already saw Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas break the franchise record for home runs in a season and on Monday he clubbed his 38th of the year. This is a quirky one:

Mike Moustakas just hit his 38th homer, tying Bob Cerv of the KC Athletics for the most by a KC major-leaguer. — Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) September 25, 2017

We'll take it. Congrats, again, Moose.

Puig benched for being late

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already clinched the NL West title and have their sights set on top overall seed heading into the postseason. Monday, though, occasioned a bit of unwelcome drama involving outfielder Yasiel Puig. Per Andy McCullough, Puig was late for batting practice on Monday, which resulted in his being benched. Get the details here.

Quick hits