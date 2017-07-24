MLB Monday scores, trade rumors, updates, news: White Sox finally end losing streak

The 2017 non-waiver trade deadline is now exactly one week away. We've already seen some significant moves over the last few weeks, and chances are we're going see many more big trades over the next seven days. Here are some top prospects who could get called up in the second half if their teams do not make a move at the deadline, and here is our recap of the day's MLB action.

Monday's scores

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1 (box score)

3, 1 (box score) Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies (7:05pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (7:05pm ET -- GameTracker) Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays (7:07pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (7:07pm ET -- GameTracker) Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker) Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker) Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker) Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers (8:05pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:05pm ET -- GameTracker) Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals (8:08pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:08pm ET -- GameTracker) Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks (9:40pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (9:40pm ET -- GameTracker) Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners (10:10pm ET -- GameTracker)



at (10:10pm ET -- GameTracker) Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (10:10pm ET -- GameTracker) New York Mets at San Diego Padres (10:10pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (10:10pm ET -- GameTracker) Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants (10:15pm ET -- GameTracker)



White Sox finally win

In the lone afternoon game, the Cubs and White Sox squared off in Game 1 of their four-game (two home, two road for each) series for the Crosstown Cup. The Cubs had won eight of their last nine while the White Sox had dropped nine straight, so naturally the White Sox won (because baseball is always gonna baseball).

Miguel Gonzalez worked well through several jams and ended up allowing only one run in 7 1/3 innings. The biggest threat was with the bases loaded and two out in the seventh, when Anthony Rizzo flew out to the center-field wall. On many days in Wrigley Field, that's a grand slam, but the wind wasn't much help on this one.

Of course, the wind wasn't an issue for Adam Engel and Matt Davidson , each of whom homered for the winning White Sox. Here's Davidson's job, his 19th of the year:

The big news here is the Sox snapping that pesky nine-game losing streak, but it goes even deeper. Their last win came on July 8, but that was with Jose Quintana as the starting pitcher. He's now on the Cubs. The White Sox had lost three in a row before that one, so you have to go all the way back to July 3 to find a White Sox victory that didn't involve Quintana.

Sure, there's an All-Star break in there, but that's a long drought. It's now over.

Trade Rumors

Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill told reporters Sunday the team is not planning to trade their core players Giancarlo Stanton , Christian Yelich , Marcell Ozuna , and Dan Straily .

, , , and . The Pirates are reportedly leaning against Andrew McCutchen . They also have not indicated whether they will exercise his $14.75 million club option for 2018, though that's a mere formality. The Pirates will pick it up.

. They also have not indicated whether they will exercise his $14.75 million club option for 2018, though that's a mere formality. The Pirates will pick it up. The Mariners may be preparing to make a run at Athletics RHP Sonny Gray , reports MLB.com. Seattle is said to be looking for controllable starting pitching, and Gray certainly fits the bill. The A's have never been opposed to intradivision trades.

, reports MLB.com. Seattle is said to be looking for controllable starting pitching, and Gray certainly fits the bill. The A's have never been opposed to intradivision trades. MLB.com reports the Mets are receiving plenty of trade interest in RHP Addison Reed , IF Asdrubal Cabrera , and even 1B Lucas Duda . Things are quiet around OF Curtis Granderson and OF Jay Bruce , however.

, IF , and even 1B . Things are quiet around OF and OF , however. Among the teams interested in Phillies RHP Pat Neshek are the Washington Nationals , Dodgers, and Red Sox, reports MLB.com. Neshek is an impending free agent and it would make no sense for the rebuilding Phillies to keep him at the deadline.

Quick hits