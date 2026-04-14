An old Henry Aaron quote that stuck with me was something along the lines of "people would rather see a home run than see a no-hitter." If you count yourself in the crowd the late, great Hammerin' Hank was talking about, you were in for a treat on Monday night in Major League Baseball -- especially if you like seeing the same player do it multiple times.

There were 10 games on Monday and nine players who hit two home runs. It was one shy of the record (10 players went deep twice on Sept. 10, 2019, via MLB.com), but that day saw 15 games. Through that lens, this was the most heavily proportioned multi-homer day in MLB history.

Let's run through it, starting with the biggest names. It was in the Bronx and featured two future Hall of Famers.

Mike Trout came through with the 407th and 408th home runs of his illustrious career.

It should be noted that Trout also flew out to the warning track with the bases loaded. Anywho ...

Aaron Judge and the Yankees would prevail in the back-and-forth affair on the strength of Judge's two homers (he's up to 374 now in his career).

They weren't the only two to go deep twice in the 11-10 Yankees win. Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham also did so.

That's only three of the nine.

Next up we have Kyle Schwarber, the Phillies' slugger who is up to 346 career home runs and six on the season after going yard twice on Monday.

Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks isn't quite at the same power levels, but he's in the midst of a very nice career that includes three All-Star Games and two top-five MVP finishes to this point. He grabbed a pair of homers Monday in Baltimore. His teammate Nolan Arenado once had five consecutive seasons with at least 37 home runs. Arenado has hit his age-related decline -- as everyone does eventually -- but turned back the clock for two home runs as well on Monday. It was the 25th multi-homer game of Arenado's career and his first since 2023.

We should point out that the Diamondbacks lost to the Orioles, 9-7, despite those four home runs. Aiding that effort for the Orioles was their own guy joining the party in Jeremiah Jackson. In stark contrast to Arenado, this was the first multi-homer game of Jackson's career.

Now let's head west, shall we?

In Sacramento's Sutter Health Park, temporary home of the Athletics, Jake Burger of the Rangers went deep twice in an 8-1 win.

And in Seattle, Josh Naylor hit his first two home runs of the year as the Mariners completed a four-game sweep of the Astros. These were fun because Naylor went deep on back-to-back pitches.

Naylor was actually the first one to homer twice in a game on Monday, as it was a day game in Seattle -- the first of nine, in 10 games, to have a multi-homer game. Does it mean anything? Of course not. But it is all kinds of fun.