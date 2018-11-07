MLB MVP, Cy Young odds: Red Sox's Mookie Betts, Brewers' Christian Yelich among favorites
The award announcements will begin next week
With the conclusion of the MLB season, comes the recognition of the game's most accomplished players and managers. The 2018 MLB award finalists were announced on Monday. Here are the latest odds from Odds Shark for Rookie of the Year, Cy Young and Most Valuable Player:
Rookie of the Year odds
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani -- the 24-year-old from Japan who had a 152 OPS+ at the plate and a 126 ERA+ on the mound in 104 games -- is the favorite on the American League side. Atlanta Braves' outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr is the favorite for the National League.
Cy Young award odds
Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays is the AL favorite. Snell had a 7.5 WAR (per Baseball-Reference) and a 0.974 WHIP. New York Mets' righty Jacob deGrom, unsurprisingly, is the NL favorite. DeGrom was not among the three finalists for NL MVP, but perhaps he should've been.
MVP odds
Mookie Betts -- who won a World Series, a Gold Glove and became a father in the span of nine days -- of the Boston Red Sox is the AL MVP favorite while Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers is the heavy NL MVP favorite.
You can also take a look at our CBS Sports MLB staff's picks for all of the awards. The Rookies of the Year will be announced on Monday, Nov. 12, Managers of the Year on Tuesday, Nov. 13, Cy Young Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 14 and the week will conclude with the announcement of the Most Valuable Players on Thursday, Nov. 15.
