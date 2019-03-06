MLB nearing agreement to expand active rosters to 26 players in 2020, report says

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA are close to an agreement to expand active rosters from 25 players to 26 beginning in the 2020 season, according to the Associated Press. The agreement is reportedly part of a deal that would include a commitment to discuss larger economic issues after Opening Day this year, an area of concern for the union after two consecutive slow free agent markets.

Here's more from AP on the deal:

As part of the deal, the active limit from Sept. 1 to the end of the season would be lowered from 40 to 28 beginning next year, people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been finalized. A limitation on September call-ups would end parades of relief pitchers that cause some games to stretch on. There would be a maximum of 13 pitchers for most of the season and 14 from Sept. 1 on, the people said. The minimum roster size would increase from 24 to 25. The new 26-player maximum also would apply to the postseason.

The report adds the agreement would also include an increase of the minimum injured list and option time for pitchers from 10 days to 15 days, tweaked All-Star Game rules to start extra innings with a runner on second base and MLB would get the right to shorten breaks between innings.

The expansion of the active roster was reported at the beginning of February as one of the many proposed changes discussed between MLB and the MLBPA. MLB's current collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, 2021.