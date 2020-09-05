This Sunday, Sept. 6, marks 25 years since Hall of Famer and Baltimore Orioles icon Cal Ripken Jr. set the new Major League record for most consecutive games played. Ripken passed Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig when he played in his historic 2,131st consecutive game.

To celebrate the anniversary, MLB Network will air a special interview presentation. Fans will be able to relive the legendary moment in baseball with Ripken himself with "The Streak: 25 Years Later," which will feature a candid discussion between Ripken and MLB Network's Tom Verducci. The program will premiere at 8 p.m. ET.

Ripken will remember and relive one of the most memorable nights in baseball history, from the pregame and postgame festivities, the in-game celebration and everything in between. Ripken discusses all of the injuries that were close calls to forcing an end to the streak, including the time he sprained his right knee when running over to join the benches-clearing brawl during a 1993 game against the Seattle Mariners.

Ripken's younger brother and former teammate, Bill Ripken, also joins the interview to discuss growing up in a baseball family and following his brother's pursuit of history. Their father, Cal Ripken Sr., was an MLB coach and manager who spent 36 years in the Baltimore Orioles organization, including managing both his sons on the O's during the 1987 and 1988 seasons.

Ripken credits his father as the person who played the biggest role in instilling the work ethic that led to him breaking Gehrig's record. Ripken also reflects on his speech after game No. 2,131, with his mother and father by his side. Gehrig's former Yankees teammate Joe DiMaggio was also on hand to offer a tribute.

Below is a preview for Sunday's "The Streak: 25 Years Later."

Major League Baseball will also commemorate the 25th anniversary of Ripken's record-breaking consecutive game streak. Prior to the Orioles game against the Yankees on Sunday, Ripken will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to his son, Ryan Ripken, an infielder in the Orioles minor league system. The first pitch, which was recently filmed at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, will be shown at various ballparks at games across MLB in recognition of the 25th anniversary.

During Sunday's game, Orioles players and coaches will wear a commemorative '2131' anniversary patch on their uniforms. Ripken is also set to join both the MASN television and Orioles Radio Network game broadcasts, to reflect on the day he broke Gehrig's streak. There will also be special '2130' and '2131' graphics digitally displayed on the Warehouse at Camden Yards, just like the iconic banners displayed back in 1995.

Ripken's historic streak covered eight managers, three presidents and spanned 17 years. Ripken's consecutive-game streak ended in 1998, at an incredible 2,632 games. It's a baseball record that still remains unbroken to this day. The longest consecutive games played streak since Ripken broke the record came from infielder Miguel Tejada, with 1,152 games from 2000-2007.

Ripken retired in 2001 after spending his entire 21-year long MLB career with the Orioles, and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 2007. Last month, the 60-year-old Ripken announced that he was cancer-free after having surgery and undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.