Welcome to the Year of the No-Hitter. Less than three months into the 2021 season, seven no-hitters have already been thrown, not including one unofficial seven-inning no-hitter. The seven no-hitters tie the Modern Era, which has happened four times previously (1990, 1991, 2012, 2015). The all-time record is eight no-hitters in 1884. We've seen so many no-hitters that it may be becoming a problem.

Here are the no-hitters we've seen this season to date. There is still plenty of time remaining to add to this list.

Official no-hitters

Joe Musgrove SD • SP • 44 April 9 at Rangers IP 9 H 0 R 0 BB 0 K 10 Pitches 112 View Profile

Joe Musgrove, a San Diego native, threw the first no-hitter in Padres history. Only a hit batsman stood between him and a perfect game. Musgrove joined the Padres in a three-team trade with the Pirates and Mets in the offseason.

Carlos Rodon CHW • SP • 55 April 14 vs. Cleveland IP 9 H 0 R 0 BB 0 K 7 Pitches 114 View Profile

Like Musgrove, the only baserunner Carlos Rodón allowed came on a hit by pitch. Rodón had Tommy John surgery in May 2019 and struggled during his return in 2020, so much so that the White Sox non-tendered him after the season. He rejoined the team on a one-year contract in February. Rodón's no-hitter was Chicago's first since Lucas Giolito last August.

John Means BAL • SP • 47 May 5 at Mariners IP 9 H 0 R 0 BB 0 K 12 Pitches 113 View Profile

John Means, Baltimore's ace, faced the minimum 27 batters and retired all 27, though one batter reached on a dropped third strike. He's the only pitcher in history to throw a no-hitter in which the only baserunner came on a dropped third strike. Despite robbing Means of a perfect game, we don't think MLB should eliminate the dropped-third-strike rule. This was the O's first no-hitter since 1991 and their first single-pitcher no-hitter since Hall of Famer Jim Palmer in August 1969.

Wade Miley CIN • SP • 22 May 7 at Cleveland IP 9 H 0 R 0 BB 1 K 8 Pitches 114 View Profile

At 34 years and 175 days, Wade Miley is the oldest pitcher to throw a no-hitter in Reds history. It was the franchise's first no-hitter since Homer Bailey no-hit the Giants in July 2013. Also, Cleveland became the first team since the 2019 Mariners to be no-hit multiple times in a single season in this game. They were also on the wrong end of Rodón's no-hitter.

Spencer Turnbull DET • SP • 56 May 18 at Mariners IP 9 H 0 R 0 BB 2 K 9 Pitches 117 View Profile

With this game, the Mariners became the fourth team in history to be no-hit twice in a 14-day span. They were also no-hit by Means earlier this year. Furthermore, there have been six no-hitters at T-Mobile Park since Opening Day 2012, twice as many as at any other ballpark (there have been three at Citi Field). Spencer Turnbull's no-hitter is the eighth in Tigers history and the first since Justin Verlander in May 2011.

Corey Kluber SP • May 19 at Rangers IP 9 H 0 R 0 BB 1 K 9 Pitches 101

Two no-hitters in 24 hours! Corey Kluber threw New York's first no-hitter since David Cone's perfect game in 1990 and he did it against his former team, the Rangers. The Yankees had baseball's eighth-longest no-hitter drought at the time. Note that only three teams have been no-hit this season: Mariners, Rangers, and Cleveland, twice each No team has ever been no-hit three times in one season.

Zach Davies CHC • SP • 27 June 24 vs. Dodgers IP 9 H 0 R 0 BB 8 K 7 View Profile

The Cubs threw the first combined no-hitter in franchise history on June 24. Zach Davies drew the start and threw six innings, then turned it over to relievers Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, and Craig Kimbrel. Chicago's pitchers walked eight batters, the most in a no-hitter since Edwin Jackson's eight-walk no-hitter in 2010.

Unofficial no-hitters

Madison Bumgarner ARI • SP • 40 April 25 at Braves IP 7 H 0 R 0 BB 0 K 7 Pitches 98 View Profile

Madison Bumgarner did not allow a hit in a scheduled seven-inning game in the second game of a doubleheader against the Braves. Atlanta's only baserunner came on an error, and the runner was then erased on a double play. MLB and the Elias Sports Bureau, the league's official statistician, have ruled nine innings must be played for a no-hitter to be official, so Bumgarner does not get credit for a no-hitter in this seven-inning game. We think that rule is a bit silly.