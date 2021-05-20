Welcome to the Year of the No-Hitter. Less than two months into the season, six no-hitters have already been thrown, not including one unofficial seven-inning no-hitter. The modern era record is seven no-hitters in one season, and that has happened three times (1990, 1991, 2012). The all-time record is eight no-hitters in 1884. We've seen so many no-hitters that it may be becoming a problem.
Here are the no-hitters we've seen this season to date. There is still plenty of time remaining to add to this list.
Official no-hitters
Joe Musgrove, a San Diego native, threw the first no-hitter in Padres history. Only a hit batsman stood between him and a perfect game. Musgrove joined the Padres in a three-team trade with the Pirates and Mets in the offseason.
Like Musgrove, the only baserunner Carlos Rodón allowed came on a hit by pitch. Rodón had Tommy John surgery in May 2019 and struggled during his return in 2020, so much so that the White Sox non-tendered him after the season. He rejoined the team on a one-year contract in February. Rodón's no-hitter was Chicago's first since Lucas Giolito last August.
John Means, Baltimore's ace, faced the minimum 27 batters and retired all 27, though one batter reached on a dropped third strike. He's the only pitcher in history to throw a no-hitter in which the only baserunner came on a dropped third strike. Despite robbing Means of a perfect game, we don't think MLB should eliminate the dropped-third-strike rule. This was the O's first no-hitter since 1991 and their first single-pitcher no-hitter since Hall of Famer Jim Palmer in August 1969.
At 34 years and 175 days, Wade Miley is the oldest pitcher to throw a no-hitter in Reds history. It was the franchise's first no-hitter since Homer Bailey no-hit the Giants in July 2013. Also, Cleveland became the first team since the 2019 Mariners to be no-hit multiple times in a single season in this game. They were also on the wrong end of Rodón's no-hitter.
With this game, the Mariners became the fourth team in history to be no-hit twice in a 14-day span. They were also no-hit by Means earlier this year. Furthermore, there have been six no-hitters at T-Mobile Park since Opening Day 2012, twice as many as at any other ballpark (there have been three at Citi Field). Spencer Turnbull's no-hitter is the eighth in Tigers history and the first since Justin Verlander in May 2011.
Two no-hitters in 24 hours! Corey Kluber threw New York's first no-hitter since David Cone's perfect game in 1990 and he did it against his former team, the Rangers. The Yankees had baseball's eighth-longest no-hitter drought at the time. Note that only three teams have been no-hit this season: Mariners, Rangers, and Cleveland, twice each No team has ever been no-hit three times in one season.
Unofficial no-hitters
Madison Bumgarner did not allow a hit in a scheduled seven-inning game in the second game of a doubleheader against the Braves. Atlanta's only baserunner came on an error, and the runner was then erased on a double play. MLB and the Elias Sports Bureau, the league's official statistician, have ruled nine innings must be played for a no-hitter to be official, so Bumgarner does not get credit for a no-hitter in this seven-inning game. We think that rule is a bit silly.