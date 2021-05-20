Welcome to the Year of the No-Hitter. Less than two months into the season, six no-hitters have already been thrown, not including one unofficial seven-inning no-hitter. The modern era record is seven no-hitters in one season, and that has happened three times (1990, 1991, 2012). The all-time record is eight no-hitters in 1884. We've seen so many no-hitters that it may be becoming a problem.

Here are the no-hitters we've seen this season to date. There is still plenty of time remaining to add to this list.

Official no-hitters

Joe Musgrove SD • SP • 44 April 9 at Rangers IP 9 H 0 R 0 BB 0 K 10 Pitches 112 View Profile

Joe Musgrove, a San Diego native, threw the first no-hitter in Padres history. Only a hit batsman stood between him and a perfect game. Musgrove joined the Padres in a three-team trade with the Pirates and Mets in the offseason.

Carlos Rodon CHW • SP • 55 April 14 vs. Cleveland IP 9 H 0 R 0 BB 0 K 7 Pitches 114 View Profile

Like Musgrove, the only baserunner Carlos Rodón allowed came on a hit by pitch. Rodón had Tommy John surgery in May 2019 and struggled during his return in 2020, so much so that the White Sox non-tendered him after the season. He rejoined the team on a one-year contract in February. Rodón's no-hitter was Chicago's first since Lucas Giolito last August.

John Means BAL • SP • 47 May 5 at Mariners IP 9 H 0 R 0 BB 0 K 12 Pitches 113 View Profile

John Means, Baltimore's ace, faced the minimum 27 batters and retired all 27, though one batter reached on a dropped third strike. He's the only pitcher in history to throw a no-hitter in which the only baserunner came on a dropped third strike. Despite robbing Means of a perfect game, we don't think MLB should eliminate the dropped-third-strike rule. This was the O's first no-hitter since 1991 and their first single-pitcher no-hitter since Hall of Famer Jim Palmer in August 1969.

Wade Miley CIN • SP • 22 May 7 at Cleveland IP 9 H 0 R 0 BB 1 K 8 Pitches 114 View Profile

At 34 years and 175 days, Wade Miley is the oldest pitcher to throw a no-hitter in Reds history. It was the franchise's first no-hitter since Homer Bailey no-hit the Giants in July 2013. Also, Cleveland became the first team since the 2019 Mariners to be no-hit multiple times in a single season in this game. They were also on the wrong end of Rodón's no-hitter.

Spencer Turnbull DET • SP • 56 May 18 at Mariners IP 9 H 0 R 0 BB 2 K 9 Pitches 117 View Profile

With this game, the Mariners became the fourth team in history to be no-hit twice in a 14-day span. They were also no-hit by Means earlier this year. Furthermore, there have been six no-hitters at T-Mobile Park since Opening Day 2012, twice as many as at any other ballpark (there have been three at Citi Field). Spencer Turnbull's no-hitter is the eighth in Tigers history and the first since Justin Verlander in May 2011.

Corey Kluber NYY • SP • 28 May 19 at Rangers IP 9 H 0 R 0 BB 1 K 9 Pitches 101 View Profile

Two no-hitters in 24 hours! Corey Kluber threw New York's first no-hitter since David Cone's perfect game in 1990 and he did it against his former team, the Rangers. The Yankees had baseball's eighth-longest no-hitter drought at the time. Note that only three teams have been no-hit this season: Mariners, Rangers, and Cleveland, twice each No team has ever been no-hit three times in one season.

Unofficial no-hitters

Madison Bumgarner ARI • SP • 40 April 25 at Braves IP 7 H 0 R 0 BB 0 K 7 Pitches 98 View Profile

Madison Bumgarner did not allow a hit in a scheduled seven-inning game in the second game of a doubleheader against the Braves. Atlanta's only baserunner came on an error, and the runner was then erased on a double play. MLB and the Elias Sports Bureau, the league's official statistician, have ruled nine innings must be played for a no-hitter to be official, so Bumgarner does not get credit for a no-hitter in this seven-inning game. We think that rule is a bit silly.