MLB non-tender deadline: Billy Hamilton, Wilmer Flores among those joining the free-agent pool
Hamilton and Flores were among the most notable non-tenders
Every winter, teams have to decide whether or not to tender contracts to their arbitration-eligible players by a certain day and time. This year's deadline will pass at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night. Predictably, a number of notable players were informed they would not receive offers and instead would become free agents earlier than originally planned.
Here's a look at some of the most interesting non-tenders.
Arguably the biggest name on the list, Billy Hamilton has game-breaking speed and can run down just about anything in center field. Unfortunately, he can't hit. Hamilton finished with an OPS+ below 70 for a second consecutive season in 2018, and hasn't so much as topped 80 since his rookie season in 2014. His wheels and glove are certain to land him another gig. The question is if his next employer will figure out a way to better improve or hide his shortcomings.
Jonathan Schoop's time with the Milwaukee Brewers didn't go so well (he posted a 53 OPS+ in 46 games). He should, however, find himself a starting gig prior to next spring. At the plate, he's a free-swinger with 30-homer potential. Defensively, he boasts a good glove, including one of the strongest second-base arms in the game. Schoop is just entering his age-27 season, so expect a team to buy in on his potential to rebound over a full year.
A fan favorite with the New York Mets, Wilmer Flores is a slightly above-average hitter with limited defensive value. He can play multiple positions the way most people can sing in the shower, which is to say that's true but only in the technical sense. Flores ought to find work as a bench player or short-side platoon option.
There was talk earlier this offseason about Matt Davidson embracing his cameos as a pitcher and trying to become a true two-way player. Regardless of what happens on that front, Davidson has done a nice job salvaging his career. He's homered 46 times over the past two seasons and in 2018 he upped his walk rate while reducing his strikeouts (though they remain too plentiful). His best bet is following in Mark Reynolds's footsteps -- albeit, perhaps, with the occasional relief appearance.
Avisail Garcia remains an athletic marvel. Despite being listed at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds -- he used to be compared physically to prime Miguel Cabrera, remember -- he's still a well-above-average runner. Garcia isn't nearly as fun to watch at the plate. He's too willing to expand his zone and too likely to whiff. There's a lot of talent here, but the aforementioned combination leads to too many strikeouts and too few walks to support a low batting average.
Others who were non-tendered: OF Bubba Starling (Royals); RHP Jason Adam (Royals); 1B/OF Samir Duenez (Royals); RHP Andres Machado (Royals).
