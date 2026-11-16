This Friday, Nov. 20, is an important date on MLB's offseason calendar. It is the deadline for teams to offer 2027 contracts to their arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration players. The player does not have to sign by Friday's 5 p.m. ET deadline, but he must be offered a contract. If he's not, the player is considered non-tendered and immediately becomes a free agent.

Dozens of players are non-tendered every offseason when teams determine their production no longer warrants the salary. Adolis García, Nathaniel Lowe, Alek Manoah, and Christopher Morel were among the notable non-tenders last offseason. Go back a few years and big names like Cody Bellinger and Kyle Schwarber were non-tendered.

With that in mind, here are the 10 most interesting non-tender decisions ahead of Friday's deadline, using the arbitration salary projections at the indispensable MLB Trade Rumors. You can be sure these teams will scour the trade market for these players and try to get something back before making the non-trade official.

Jarren Duran BOS • LF • #16 BA 0.207 R 66 HR 20 RBI 69 SB 21 View Profile

Projected salary: $11.1 million (team control through 2028)

Duran was a non-tender candidate even before the Jake Bauers signing pushed him out of the everyday lineup. There is no such thing as too many good players, but the Red Sox now have two first basemen (Bauers and Willson Contreras) and four outfielders (Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela). Mickey Gasper and Masataka Yoshida are still around too. That's eight players for five lineup spots (first base, DH, three outfield spots). On any given day, three of those guys will be on the bench. Duran, who got MVP votes in 2024, had a 20-20 season in 2026, but it came with a ballooning strikeout rate and a .266 on-base percentage. He's been on the trade block for close to two years now and the writing is on the wall. If the Red Sox are unable to trade Duran this week, there's a real chance he'll get non-tendered Friday given his hefty salary projection.

Spencer Torkelson DET • 1B • #20 BA 0.230 R 66 HR 26 RBI 77 SB 1 View Profile

Projected salary: $7.7 million (team control through 2028)

Former No. 1 overall draft picks have been non-tendered in the past (Tim Beckham most recently), just not by the team that drafted them. Non-tendering Torkelson would be a tough look for the Tigers even though he has not developed into the impact hitter he was projected to be coming out of Arizona State. Simply put, the salary is beginning to outweigh the production. Torkelson, 27, is a 25-30 homer bat with one of the league's highest strikeout rates, middling on-base percentages, and no secondary value (defense, baserunning, etc.). That said, the Tigers do not have an obvious replacement first baseman ready to step in (Colt Keith was the backup in 2026). That, plus the fact that Torkelson has No. 1 pick pedigree, could keep him in Detroit another year.

Luis Gil NYY • RP • #81 ERA 4.61 WHIP 1.43 IP 27.1 BB 18 K 17 View Profile

Projected salary: $2.3 million (team control through 2029)

The American League Rookie of the Year in 2024, Gil has battled injuries and ineffectiveness in the two seasons since. The swing-and-miss rate on his fastball went from an elite 28.5% in 2024 to a below-average 18.8% in 2025 and 17.4% in 2026. Gil, 28, spent time in Triple-A this past season and the Yankees moved him into the bullpen late in the year, where the results were so-so. The salary projection is a pittance, particularly for a team with New York's payroll, though Gil is now out of minor-league options (he must pass through waivers to go to Triple-A) and doesn't have an obvious role. Because he is a pitcher and breathing, and also has a major award win in the not-too-distant past, the Yankees might be able to find a trade partner this week. If not, Gil is a definite non-tender candidate.

Ernie Clement TOR • 2B • #22 BA 0.259 R 60 HR 9 RBI 48 SB 7 View Profile

Projected salary: $7.6 million (team control through 2028)

A fan favorite and an All-Star this past season, Clement crashed hard in the second half, and the fact of the matter is he has a .295 on-base percentage in his three full seasons with the Blue Jays. Also, the soon-to-be 31-year-old's defensive numbers tumbled this year. Clement's contact skills are elite and he's a versatile, high-energy player. As a utility guy, he's an ace. As an everyday player, he's stretched. Clement's projected salary is hefty for a utility player, particularly one with limited offensive upside who no longer reliably catches the baseball. My guess is the Blue Jays will keep him and live with the salary, but it's not an obvious decision.

Royce Lewis MIN • 1B • #23 BA 0.227 R 51 HR 15 RBI 57 SB 16 View Profile

Projected salary: $5.1 million (team control through 2028)

Similar to Torkelson, non-tendering a former No. 1 overall pick would be a tough look for the Twins, but a clean break might be best for all involved at this point. Lewis, 27, has trended down since his boffo second half in 2023, enough that he was sent to Triple-A for a spell this summer. He's also moved down the defensive spectrum from third base to first base. It's not due to a lack of effort; Lewis is a major tinkerer who has tried all sorts of swing adjustments. It just hasn't come together. A fresh start elsewhere, away from the spotlight of former No. 1 pick and face of the franchise, might be best for him. The budget-conscious Twins could then reallocate the projected $5.1 million elsewhere on the roster. Right now, they can't count on Lewis to hit or have a meaningful impact defensively.

Nolan Gorman STL • 3B • #16 BA 0.184 R 26 HR 9 RBI 33 SB 0 View Profile

Projected salary: $3.4 million (team control through 2028)

In 2023, Gorman slugged 27 home runs and looked like one of baseball's top young power hitters. In the three seasons since, he has not come close to repeating that success. The hope was that moving him to third base, his natural position, would unlock Gorman's offense following the Nolan Arenado trade. That didn't happen, and Gorman spent a big chunk of the summer in Triple-A, where he continued to have a hard time making contact. Now 26, Gorman has a minor-league option remaining and can go to Triple-A again in 2027, but the signs are not subtle. The Cardinals are reportedly seeking a stopgap third baseman until top prospect Jesús Báez is ready, which would likely not be the case if they had any belief in Gorman. That projected $3.4 million salary is a high price for a reclamation project ticketed for the minors.

Jake Burger TEX • 1B • #21 BA 0.228 R 71 HR 28 RBI 90 SB 4 View Profile

Projected salary: $6.9 million (team control through 2028)

Right-handed power is in short supply throughout baseball and Burger, 31 in April, has hit at least 28 home runs in three of the last four years. He is a one-tool player, though. The home runs come with low batting averages, low on-base percentages, higher-than-average strikeout rates, and little to no defensive or baserunning value. Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said his team lacked "grit and toughness," whatever that means, and indicated he wants more hitters who grind out at-bats. That's not Burger, who can hit the ball a mile but is not known for making life tough on pitchers. The $6.9 million projection could be deemed too pricey for a player with such a limited skill set.

Camilo Doval SF • RP • #57 ERA 4.15 WHIP 1.48 IP 60.2 BB 33 K 66 View Profile

Projected salary: $6.6 million (team control through 2027)

Doval went from the Yankees to the Pirates at the trade deadline, then from the Pirates to the Giants on waivers in September. He's a former All-Star who led the National League in saves in 2023, two things that have boosted his arbitration salaries. Since 2023, Doval has been a middle reliever who was on the outside of the Circle of Trust™ more often than not. The 29-year-old righty still throws very hard. There's nothing wrong with his arm. It's hard to believe he gets hit as hard as he does sometimes. Doval earned $6.1 million in 2026 and a player cannot have a salary cut by more than 20% during his team control years. That would set Doval's minimum 2027 salary at $4.88 million. I wonder if the Giants would offer him a pay cut, say $5.5M or so, and tell him it's either that or a non-tender. That happens a few times a year around the league.

Gavin Sheets SD • 1B • #30 BA 0.212 R 47 HR 17 RBI 48 SB 4 View Profile

Projected salary: $6.5 million (team control through 2027)

A fan favorite in San Diego -- "Ho-ly Sheets!" chants are commonplace during his at-bats at Petco Park -- Sheets has fallen by the wayside a bit with the Padres, so much so that he started just one of their six postseason games this year. The 30-year-old is a platoon player who is good against righties more than great and is a defensive liability at both first base and left field. Realistically, Sheets is a platoon DH, and teams rarely pay well for that role unless they're confident they will get big offensive numbers. In the grand scheme of things, the projected $6.5 million isn't much. It is top-of-the-market dollars for this skill set, however.

Ronel Blanco HOU • SP • #56 ERA 6.68 WHIP 1.37 IP 33.2 BB 16 K 29 View Profile

Projected salary: $1.4 million (team control through 2029)

Two years ago, Blanco threw a no-hitter in his eighth career start. This year, he was so far out of the picture that he pitched once in Houston's last 12 games (two innings at the end of a 13-2 blowout), and the Astros opted to start Peter Lambert on two days' rest with a postseason spot on the line in Game 162. Blanco, who is older than you may realize (he turned 33 in August), returned from Tommy John surgery this summer and had a rough go of it. The pitching-needy Astros could send him to Triple-A next season, as he has a minor-league option remaining, but his stuff was diminished after surgery, and again, they didn't trust him late in the year. You would be surprised at how many cheap pitchers get non-tendered every year. Blanco could join them this week.