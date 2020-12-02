Wednesday, Dec. 2, is a very important date on the MLB offseason calendar. It is the non-tender deadline, or the day teams must tender their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players a contract for 2021. They don't have to sign their players prior to the 8 p.m. ET deadline, but they must make an offer. Player who do not receive a contract tender become free agents.
A fresh new batch of players will join the (slow-moving) free agent market Wednesday. The number of non-tenders has risen in recent years and is expected to climb again as teams get their payrolls in order amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the total number of non-tenders the last five offseasons:
- 2015: 36
- 2016: 35
- 2017: 25
- 2018: 41
- 2019: 53
Here is our non-tender preview. Last year's non-tenders included Blake Treinen and Taijuan Walker, among others, and several big names are on the chopping block this year. To be clear, players who are non-tendered can re-sign with their team, though they usually seek a better opportunity (and more money) elsewhere. Non-tender are typically a clean break for both sides.
CBS Sports will keep tabs on all the day's non-tender news right here, so make sure you check back throughout the day for updates. Here is the latest non-tender news.
Non-tenders: TBA
The Diamondbacks released Junior Guerra last month. He was their biggest non-tender candidate.
Non-tenders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: TBA
The Orioles parted ways with Renato Nunez, their biggest non-tender candidate, earlier this offseason. They also signed catcher Pedro Severino to a $1.825 million contract for 2021 earlier this week, reports MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Severino was among the O's other notable non-tender candidates.
Non-tenders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: TBA
Kris Bryant will indeed be tendered a contract prior to the deadline. The Cubs have several other non-tender candidates, however, including Kyle Schwarber.
Non-tenders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: TBA
The Rockies are expected to tender Jon Gray, reports MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. He is Colorado's top non-tender candidate.
Non-tenders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: TBA
The Astros outrighted Roberto Osuna earlier this offseason and he is now a free agent. Osuna was the team's most notable non-tender candidate.
Non-tenders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: TBA
Right-hander Jose Urena was designated for assignment recently, ending his time in the organization. He was among the club's biggest non-tender candidates.
Non-tenders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: TBA
The Twins placed Eddie Rosario on outright waivers Tuesday, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. That confirms they are planning to non-tender him Wednesday should he go through waivers unclaimed.
Non-tenders: TBA
"It appears" the Mets will tender lefty Steven Matz, according to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post. The Mets have a large 13-player arbitration class but Matz is the only obvious player on the non-tender bubble.
Non-tenders: TBA
The Yankees are "leaning toward" tendering Gary Sanchez, reports NJ.com's Bob Klapisch. Sanchez is New York's most notable non-tender candidate.
Non-tenders: TBA
The Athletics have signed non-tender candidates Tony Kemp and Chad Pinder to 2021 contracts. Kemp received $1.05 million, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, and Pinder received $2.275 million, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
Non-tenders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: TBA
Righty Trevor Williams was released last month, answering the Pirates' most pressing non-tender question.
Non-tenders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: TBA
The Rays released Hunter Renfroe, their most notable non-tender candidate, earlier this offseason, which answered that question well in advance of the deadline.
Non-tenders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: TBA
The Nationals have signed righty Joe Ross to a $1.5 million contract for next season, reports USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Ross was Washington's only notable non-tender candidate.