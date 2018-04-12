MLB odds and picks, April 12: Expert on 5-2 run loves Pirates over Cubs on Thursday

Thursday's MLB action features several must-see heated division rivalry matchups. With average Joes and professionals alike lining up to back stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Andrew McCutchen, the loaded eight-game slate is drawing massive action.

But before you make any picks on any of Thursday's intriguing games, you need to see what Adam Thompson is picking.

Thompson is an award-winning editor and journalist with nearly 20 years of experience covering pro and college sports. He is also on an MLB hot streak, cashing in on five of his past seven money-line picks. Anybody following him is building a sizable profit.

Now, he has analyzed every MLB matchup and come up with his three best bets for Thursday's slate.

We can tell you Thompson loves the value of the Pirates (+167) on the road against the Cubs at 2:20 p.m. ET.

"The Pirates couldn't keep up with the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing 13 runs in a blowout loss," Thompson told SportsLine. "But their offense has been hot, more so when facing a righty (.287 average) and also for day games (.285) compared to similar stats for the Cubs (.239/.222)."

Pittsburgh has Trevor Williams (1.59 ERA) on the hill going up against Kyle Hendricks (4.09 ERA) for Chicago. Pittsburgh's hot start on offense, backed by a solid starter, is a recipe for an upset here. Back the Pirates with confidence for a chance to start your Thursday off with a huge payday.

Thompson has also released two other picks, including a strong selection for the 7:10 p.m. ET matchup between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. He has found a huge x-factor in that matchup that he's only sharing over at SportsLine.

So who should you back on Thursday's MLB slate? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Thursday, all from an expert who has been crushing his MLB selections in 2018.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs (-187)

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Indians (-190)

St. Lous Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds (+130)

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals (-180)

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox (-115)

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins (-180)

Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals (+105)

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres (+100)