Major League Baseball's 60-game 2020 season is in the home stretch. There are less than two weeks left before the playoff bracket will be finalized, and an unprecedented 16 teams will advance to the postseason in this unusual campaign. So what have oddsmakers learned through the season's first seven weeks of the MLB season? In short: the Dodgers are baseball's best team and are the clear-cut favorites to win the 2020 World Series.

The Dodgers have looked like the juggernaut many predicted, and are closing in on locking up the top seed in the National League. But the real season for L.A. starts in October, where the franchise has failed in seven consecutive postseasons. So is 2020 finally the year for the Dodgers to snap their drought?

Dave Roberts' team has +340 odds to win this year's Fall Classic. The Dodgers entered the season seen as co-favorites with the Yankees, but New York has not lived up to expectations so far in 2020. The Yankees, despite an up-and-down season, are likely to make the playoffs and currently sit with +650 odds to win the World Series. Those odds are tied for the second-best behind the Dodgers, as the Rays also have +650 odds.

Two California contenders, the Padres and Athletics, have +1000 (or 10/1) odds, while 13 teams all have odds at +2500 or lower. Below is the full list of 2020 World Series odds.

World Series odds

(Odds via William Hill Sportsbook as of Sept. 14)