MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for April 1: This three-way parlay pays 4-1

The first Monday of the 2019 MLB schedule is loaded with intriguing matchups, with 26 of the league's 30 teams in action. That includes a meeting of National League title hopefuls as the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs (-120). The night ends with the 5-1 Seattle Mariners hosting Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels (-120), as well as an NL West showdown of historic rivals as the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers (-200) take on the San Francisco Giants. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks or predictions of your own, read the MLB best bets for Monday from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. The key to his success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. If you parlayed Monday's three picks together, you'd be looking at a strong 4-1 payout.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Brewers (+103) on the road against the Reds at 6:40 p.m. ET. He's hit three-straight picks involving Milwaukee, including when he took the Brewers on Saturday (-132) in a 4-2 win over the Cards.

Oh knows that few teams have been as impressive after the first weekend of baseball as the Brewers, who went 3-1 against the rival Cardinals. It included stellar pitching like Josh Hader's nine-pitch, three-strikeout ninth on Saturday, and defense, highlighted by Lorenzo Cain's game-clinching over-the-wall catch to end Friday's game.

But the hitting has been especially strong, led by reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich, who has four home runs through four games, plus a two-RBI, walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth in Sunday's 5-4 victory. Thus far, the Brewers have scored five runs three times and four runs once.

Cincinnati (1-1), meanwhile, was blanked 5-0 at home by the Pirates on Sunday. Marquee offseason addition Yasiel Puig is struggling early, going just 0-for-7 with four strikeouts and a walk so far.

Oh's model has the Brewers and starter Zach Davies winning Monday in 60 percent of its simulations over the Reds, who have Tanner Roark on the mound. That win percentage puts a fair money line spread at -150. As an underdog, Milwaukee offers massive value on Monday.

Oh's projections also show considerable value in a pair of home teams on Monday, including one that wins in well over 70 percent of his computer simulations. You can only see which favorite he's all-in on at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Monday for a chance at a 4-1 payout? And which favorite is a must-back? See Monday's MLB schedule and odds below, then visit SportsLine to get Monday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who returned a $1,100 profit on MLB picks last season.

Monday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Cardinals at Pirates (-132), 1:05 p.m.

White Sox at Indians (-174), 4:10 p.m.

Tigers at Yankees (-214), 6:35 p.m.

Brewers at Reds (-112), 6:40 p.m.

Orioles at Blue Jays (-176), 7:07 p.m.

Cubs at Braves (+100), 7:10 p.m.

Mets at Marlins (+115), 7:10 p.m.

Rockies at Rays (NL), 7:10 p.m.

Astros at Rangers (+137), 8:05 p.m.

Red Sox at Athletics (+125), 10:07 p.m.

Giants at Dodgers (-200), 10:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Padres (-155), 10:10 p.m.

Angels at Mariners (+100), 10:10 p.m.