MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for April 10: This three-way parlay pays almost 5-1

There are 14 games on the MLB schedule for Wednesday and it's loaded with intriguing matchups. The Atlanta Braves (-132) look to finish a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, while a pair of MVPs face off as Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (-156) take on Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in the rubber match of their three-game set. The main event features Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros (-116) looking to finish a home sweep of Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees.

The Mariners (-129) are on the road against the Royals at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thompson knows the Mariners (11-2) have MLB's best record, while the Royals (2-8) are tied with the Reds for the worst. But that's not all. Seattle's offense ranks No. 1 in the league in runs scored, home runs, batting average and stolen bases. That high-powered unit matches up with Royals starter Heath Fillmyer, who was called up from Triple-A Omaha for a spot start. Fillmyer, who was a reliever at Omaha, likely won't go long on Wednesday. He'll be backed by a Royals bullpen that's amassed an 8.07 ERA so far this season.

Seattle will go with former left-handed Japanese All-Star Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 4.02) to face a Royals lineup that's hitting .194 against southpaws. Confidently back the Mariners on Wednesday and you could be on your way to a profitable day.

Wednesday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



Indians at Tigers (+130), 1:10 p.m.

Rays at White Sox (+150), 2:10 p.m.

Braves at Rockies (+110), 3:10 p.m.

Padres at Giants (-105), 3:45 p.m.

Marlins at Reds (-152), 6:40 p.m.

Nationals at Phillies (-160), 7:05 p.m.

Athletics at Orioles (+155), 7:05 p.m.

Twins at Mets (-190), 7:10 p.m.

Yankees at Astros (-116), 7:40 p.m.

Dodgers at Cardinals (-105), 7:45 p.m.

Pirates at Cubs (-175), 8:05 p.m.

Mariners at Royals (+135), 8:15 p.m.

Rangers at Diamondbacks (-135), 9:40 p.m.

Brewers at Angels (+130), 10:07 p.m.