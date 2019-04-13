MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for April 13: This three-way parlay pays over 7-1

The 2019 MLB schedule rolls on with a loaded Saturday slate featuring some marquee early-season showdowns. Mets vs. Braves (-135) is loaded with NL East implications as the defending division champs Atlanta send Sean Newcomb to the hill against a red-hot New York squad. Dodgers vs. Brewers (+102) is a rematch of the 2018 NLCS, while Astros vs. Mariners (+170) is a matchup of big-name pitchers as Justin Verlander and Felix Hernandez square off in a battle of potential American League contenders. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups and others looking for value. And before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Saturday, April 13, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 13-5 run on his MLB money-line picks entering Saturday's action.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Saturday's three top MLB picks would pay out at at over 7-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Braves (-135) at home against the Mets in a 7:20 p.m. ET matchup as one part of his parlay.

"The Mets took the first two in this series, but this is a good bounce-back spot for Atlanta with Sean Newcomb on the hill," Oh told SportsLine. "He's given up just two earned run through two starts and my simulations have him going almost six innings with five strikeouts."

Oh's projections show Atlanta winning nearly 60 percent of his computer simulations, a number that makes this money line a favorable value. Lock in the Braves to win on Saturday, and you could be well on your way to a strong MLB parlay payout.

Oh has also found value on a big underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money-line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which MLB picks should you make on Saturday for a chance at payout of more than 7-1? And which huge underdog should you back? See Saturday's MLB schedule and odds below, then visit SportsLine to get Saturday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who returned a $1,100 profit on MLB picks last season.

Saturday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)

White Sox at Yankees (-175), 1:05 p.m.

Orioles at Red Sox (-263), 1:05 p.m.

Tigers at Twins (-200), 2:10 p.m.

Angels at Cubs (-182), 2:20 p.m.

Rays at Blue Jays (+170), 3:07 p.m.

Pirates at Nationals (-130), 4:05 p.m.

Rockies at Giants (-130), 4:05 p.m.

Phillies at Marlins (+140), 6:10 p.m.

Cardinals at Reds (+113), 7:10 p.m.

Indians at Royals (+100), 7:15 p.m.

Mets at Braves (-135), 7:20 p.m.

Athletics at Rangers (+102), 8:05 p.m.

Padres at Diamondbacks (-115), 8:10 p.m.

Brewers at Dodgers (-112), 9:10 p.m.

Astros at Mariners (+170), 9:10 p.m.