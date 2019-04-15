MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for April 15: This three-way parlay pays almost 6-1

The Tax Day MLB schedule features nine primetime showdowns, including several that could have an impact down the road. It's highlighted by an NL East matchup in Philadelphia as Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies (-120) host Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets. There's also an NL Central clash as Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (-135) host Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. The night ends with the surprising Seattle Mariners (-108) hosting the Cleveland Indians. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games and others, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you'll want to see the MLB best bets for Monday from SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure.

McClure is a data analyst and expert for SportsLine. Using his acclaimed wOBA model, which stands for weighted on-base average, McClure is up more than $2,200 on MLB picks for SportsLine over the past three seasons. He's gotten 2019 off to a solid start, coming into Monday's action hitting seven of his last 11.

Now McClure, who has also won almost $2 million as a professional daily Fantasy player, brings an updated version, called the Markov chain model, which incorporates more batted-ball metrics from MLB Statcast to the 2019 season to help run more accurate simulations than ever. McClure has dug into every Monday matchup and locked in three strong picks. Parlay them together and you'd be looking at a strong payout of nearly 6-1.

We can tell you that McClure's model is high on the Chicago Cubs (-125) on the road as they face the Miami Marlins. He's hit on four of his last six picks involving the Cubbies.

Something has to give when these two pitchers meet up. The Cubs (5-9) are 0-3 when they give the ball to embattled Monday starter Yu Darvish (0-2, 7.50), while the Marlins (4-12) are 0-3 when going with Trevor Richards (0-1, 2.00).

Richards' numbers are better than Darvish's, but McClure believes this is the spot where Darvish, a four-time All-Star, bounces back. He'll get the ball in a pitcher-friendly park against the struggling Marlins, who are averaging only 2.9 runs per game. Scoring hasn't been an issue for the Cubs, who are averaging 6.1 runs.

"A trip to a great pitching environment is exactly what Yu Darvish needs to get his 2019 campaign on track," McClure told SportsLine. "Marlins Park will help Darvish avoid early trouble and the Cubs' offense will provide enough run support to pick up the win. I have the Cubs winning 58 percent of simulations in Miami."

Monday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)

Orioles at Red Sox (-250), 11:05 a.m.

Mets at Phillies (-120), 7:05 p.m.

Cubs at Marlins (+128), 7:10 p.m.

Cardinals at Brewers (-135), 7:40 p.m.

Blue Jays at Twins (-135), 7:40 p.m.

Angels at Rangers (NL), 8:05 p.m.

Royals at White Sox (-125), 8:10 p.m.

Reds at Dodgers (-167), 10:10 p.m.

Rockies at Padres (-155), 10:10 p.m.

Indians at Mariners (-108), 10:10 p.m.