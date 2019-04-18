MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for April 18: This three-way parlay pays almost 8-1

There are 10 games on the MLB schedule for Thursday, and it's loaded with intriguing matchups, including the Los Angeles Dodgers (-116) looking for their fifth win in a row as they take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. Later in the evening, Nolan Arenado and the Colorado Rockies aim for their first home win of the season when they host Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies (-116), plus Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels (-120) host the struggling Seattle Mariners, who a week ago had MLB's best record but now have lost six straight. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018 and he's off to a hot start this year, riding an awesome 22-7 heater (78 percent) into Thursday's action.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Thursday's three picks pays out at nearly 8-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Brewers at home against the Dodgers at 8:10 p.m. ET. He's nailed four-straight picks involving Milwaukee, including on back-to-back nights when he took the Brewers (-132) in a 4-2 win over the Cardinals on March 30 and again (+103) in a 4-3 win over the Reds March 31.

Oh knows the Dodgers (12-7) have turned things around, having won four in a row after losing six straight. Pitching has been the key for L.A., allowing just seven runs over the four victories.

But Julio Urias hasn't been in any of those games, and Urias (0-1, 5.27) has yet found his groove. His last start was against these Brewers, when he allowed six runs in five innings in a loss. Milwaukee is 3-0 when Zack Davies gets the ball. The last seven games for the Brewers, they're 4-0 when they score four runs and 0-3 when they don't.

"My projections see a slight edge at Miller Park for the home Brewers," Oh told SportsLine. "Milwaukee's getting a fair price as a slight underdog."

Thursday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Diamondbacks at Braves (-136), 12:10 p.m.

Giants at Nationals (-205), 1:05 p.m.

White Sox at Tigers (-117), 1:10 p.m.

Blue Jays at Twins (-175), 1:10 p.m.

Royals at Yankees (-200), 6:35 p.m.

Orioles at Rays (-238), 7:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Brewers (-105), 8:10 p.m.

Phillies at Rockies (-110), 8:40 p.m.

Mariners at Angels (-120), 10:07 p.m.

Reds at Padres (-167), 10:10 p.m.