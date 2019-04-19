MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for April 19: Top three-way parlay

The Friday slate of Major League Baseball games is highlighted by another intriguing matchup between two National League contenders and MVP candidates in one game. The Los Angeles Dodgers (-125) and Milwaukee Brewers, who met in last year's NLCS, resume their four-game series in Milwaukee Friday night. The Dodgers beat the Brewers, 3-1, on Thursday in a game that included home runs by both Milwaukee's Christian Yelich and L.A.'s Cody Bellinger, who share the NL lead in long balls, with 10 apiece. Elsewhere, the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox will try to avoid falling nine games behind the Tampa Bay Rays (NL), and two NL teams with playoff aspirations -- the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals (-145) -- collide in St. Louis. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine expert Michael "The Prodigy" Rusk has to say.

Rusk built his name by exploiting flaws in public betting. With a background in economics and statistics, he uses multiple algorithms pooling with recency bias to produce profitable picks. That's exactly what "The Prodigy" has been doing recently, riding a 16-7 run on his MLB picks.

Now Rusk has studied Friday's packed MLB slate and has identified his top three picks. If you parlay these together, you could be looking at a nice return. He's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Rusk is taking the Houston Astros (-244) on the road at the Texas Rangers. He's 3-1 this season on picks involving either team.

Rusk knows Houston is the class of the AL West -- and maybe all of baseball. The Astros have a lineup that offers no relief to opposing pitchers. In the team's recent 10-game winning streak, which ended Wednesday, Houston hit .308 and had an OPS of .932 as a team while outscoring opponents 61-32.

Rusk especially likes the pitching matchup. Justin Verlander (2-0, 3.52 ERA) takes the mound for the Astros.

"Justin Verlander's splits speak for themselves," Rusk told SportsLine. "Last season he was 12-2 on the road with a 2.14 ERA. More importantly for this matchup, he went 2-0 at Globe Life Park with a 2.25 ERA. The Rangers are in the midst of a four-game win streak and are a tad overvalued."

Texas, meanwhile, will send out lefty starter Drew Smyly (0-1, 7.15 ERA), who has allowed four runs in two of his starts this season and hasn't pitched more than five innings in an outing. In four career starts against Houston, he is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA.

Rusk loves another road team with a favorable pitching matchup on Friday. You can see which favorite he's all-in on only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Friday? And which road team is Rusk backing hard? See Friday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Friday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine expert who's riding a 16-7 run on his MLB picks.

Friday's MLB schedule

(all times ET)

Diamondbacks at Cubs (-157), 2:20 p.m.

Royals at Yankees (-179), 7:05 p.m.

Twins at Orioles (+175), 7:05 p.m.

Giants at Pirates (-110), 7:05 p.m.

Braves at Indians (-155), 7:10 p.m.

Red Sox at Rays (NL), 7:10 p.m.

White Sox at Tigers (-110), 7:10 p.m.

Nationals at Marlins (+105), 7:10 p.m.

Astros at Rangers (+200), 8 p.m.

Dodgers at Brewers (+105), 8:10 p.m.

Mets at Cardinals (-145), 8:15 p.m.

Phillies at Rockies (-125), 8:40 p.m.

Mariners at Angels (-115), 10:07 p.m.

Blue Jays at A's (-130), 10:07 p.m.

Reds at Padres (-135), 10:10 p.m.