MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for April 21: This three-way parlay pays nearly 9-1

Sunday is getaway day on the 2019 MLB schedule, and the matchup of the day originates from Miller Park in Milwaukee. There, the Brewers and red-hot Christian Yelich, who has hit eight home runs in six games and 13 overall this season, square off with the Dodgers (-135) and three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw. In 21 career at-bats against Kershaw, Yelich has nine hits, including two home runs. Elsewhere in the league, the Red Sox will attempt to sweep -- and pull within five games of -- the first-place Rays (-120), and the NL Central-leading Pirates (-146) will go for their sixth straight win, against the Giants. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups and others looking for value. And before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Sunday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 24-9 run on his MLB money line picks entering Sunday's action.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Sunday's three top MLB picks would pay out almost 9-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the A's (-160) at home against the Blue Jays as one part of his parlay. (First pitch is at 4:07 p.m. ET.) He is 30-18 in his last 48 picks involving Toronto and 11-6 in his last 17 picks with Oakland.

"Oakland starter Brett Anderson is off to his best start since 2012 and has won four straight games dating to last season," Oh told SportsLine. "Meanwhile, Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez has started twice in his career against the A's and is 0-2 with a 10.80 ERA. Take the A's."

Oh's projections show Oakland winning more than 70 percent of the time, a number that makes this money line a tremendous value. Lock in the A's to win on Sunday, and you could be well on your way to a strong MLB parlay payout.

Oh has also found value on a big underdog, saying this team has a strong chance to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which MLB picks should you make on Sunday for a chance at a payout of nearly 9-1? And which dog is Oh backing hard? See Sunday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Sunday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine expert who's on a strong 24-9 run.

Sunday's MLB schedule

(all times ET)

Royals at Yankees (-245), 1:05 p.m.

Twins at Orioles (+130), 1:05 p.m.

White Sox at Tigers (-130), 1:10 p.m.

Nationals at Marlins (+150), 1:10 p.m.

Giants at Pirates (-146), 1:35 p.m.

Red Sox at Rays (-120), 2:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Brewers (+115), 2:10 p.m.

Mets at Cardinals (+120), 2:15 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Cubs (-105), 2:20 p.m.

Astros at Rangers (+188), 3:05 p.m.

Phillies at Rockies (-130), 3:10 p.m.

Mariners at Angels (-125), 4:07 p.m.

Blue Jays at A's (-160), 4:07 p.m.

Reds at Padres (-145), 4:10 p.m.

Braves at Indians (-128), 7:00 p.m.