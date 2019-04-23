MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for April 23: This three-way parlay pays almost 6-1

There are 16 games on the MLB schedule for Tuesday, including a day-night doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox. The slate includes a pair of NL divisional showdowns as Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (-105) host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers, while energizing rookie Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (-130) host Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies, one night after Harper was tossed for arguing balls and strikes in a 5-1 Mets win. Later, Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels host the New York Yankees (-114) following Monday's 14-inning Yankees win that ended after midnight. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018 and he's off to a blazing start this year, riding an eye-popping 25-11 heater into Tuesday's action. That's brought in more than $1,300 already to $100 bettors tailing him.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups that will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Tuesday's three picks pays out at nearly 6-1.

We can tell you Oh is backing the Astros (-145) at home against the Twins at 8:10 p.m. ET. He's a combined 35-22 picking games involving either of these teams over the last two years, and his projections for Tuesday are all over Houston. Oh knows the Twins (13-7) have won four in a row, including handing the Astros (13-9) their first home loss of the season on Monday in a 9-5 victory.

But his projections favor Astros starter Wade Miley (1-2, 3.32 ERA) over Michael Pineda (2-1, 5.30). They also favor the entire Houston pitching forecast, which projects Miley to go five innings before being relieved by a bullpen that's holding batters to just a .213 average, lowest in the league.

Houston's offense is hitting .329 on the year at home, by far the best in the league. It faces a pitcher in Pineda who was roughed up for six runs over 3.2 innings in a loss to the Blue Jays last time out. "My projections have the Astros winning handily -- they take a big 70 percent of my computer simulations," Oh told SportsLine.

Lock in the Astros to win on Tuesday and you could be well on your way to a massive parlay payout.

Oh's computer model is also showing considerable value in a big underdog Tuesday, pushing the parlay to new heights. You can only see which underdog he's backing strongly at SportsLine.

Which MLB picks should you make on Tuesday for a payout of nearly 6-1? And which underdog is a must-back? See Tuesday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Tuesday's MLB best bets, all from the data scientist who is crushing his MLB picks this season.



Tuesday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



Tigers at Red Sox (-200), 1:05 p.m.

Marlins at Indians (-220), 6:10 p.m.

Braves at Reds (-105), 6:40 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Pirates (-119), 7:05 p.m.

White Sox at Orioles (+115), 7:05 p.m.

Giants at Blue Jays (-112), 7:07 p.m.

Royals at Rays (-185), 7:10 p.m.

Tigers at Red Sox (-175), 7:10 p.m.

Phillies at Mets (-130), 7:10 p.m.

Brewers at Cardinals (-105), 7:45 p.m.

Dodgers at Cubs (-110), 8:05 p.m.

Twins at Astros (-140), 8:10 p.m.

Nationals at Rockies (+105), 8:40 p.m.

Yankees at Angels (+104), 10:07 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics (-145), 10:07 p.m.

Mariners at Padres (-135), 10:10 p.m.