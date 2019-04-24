MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for April 24: This three-way parlay pays better than 3-1

Every MLB team hits the field on Wednesday in a packed schedule, including seven with afternoon starts. In the evening, the New York Mets look to complete a three-game home sweep of Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies (-125), while the Detroit Tigers look to do the same at the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox (-222). The evening concludes with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels (-115) aiming to avoid getting swept by the surging New York Yankees. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see the best MLB bets of the night from SportsLine handicapper Michael Rusk.

With his economics and statistics background, Rusk uses multiple algorithms pooling with recency bias to produce profitable picks. The last two-plus seasons, Rusk's bets brought in more than $3,000 for the $100 players. He enters Wednesday's action having nailed 16 of his last 22 picks. Now he's studied the full MLB schedule and his top three picks are in, using the numbers to find critical trends you may not be considering. Parlaying them together brings an additional payout of more than 3-1.

We can tell you Rusk is going with the Phillies (-125) on the road at the Mets at 7:10 p.m. ET. In the last week alone, Rusk has nailed two picks involving the Mets, taking the under (9.5) in a 3-2 Phillies win over New York last Wednesday, and the Cardinals (+125) in a 10-2 rout on Saturday.

Rusk knows the Mets have taken the opening games of this series thanks to a stellar effort by the New York pitching staff, holding Philly to just one run total. But Rusk sees that trend flipping on Wednesday. Mets starter Jason Vargas has a 9.58 ERA and hasn't made it more than five innings in any game this season. He has more walks (7) than strikeouts (6). Meanwhile, Phillies starter Vince Velasquez (0-0, 2.55) has yet to allow more than two runs in an outing.

"Look for the Phillies' bats to wake up and continue the thrashing against an overvalued pitcher in Vargas," Rusk told SportsLine. "I like the Phillies by a few runs."

Confidently lock in the Phillies to win on Wednesday, and you could be well on your way to a nice parlay payout.

Rusk has also found a key x-factor that has him all-in on a home team Wednesday night. You can only see which favorite he's all-in on at SportsLine.

Which MLB picks should you make on Wednesday for a payout of better than 3-1? And which home favorite is he backing hard? See Wednesday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Wednesday's MLB best bets, all from the handicapper who has returned a $3,000 profit on MLB picks the last two-plus seasons.

Wednesday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



Royals at Rays (-263), 1:10 p.m.

Brewers at Cardinals (-125), 1:15 p.m.

Marlins at Indians (-180), 1:20 p.m.

Nationals at Rockies (-152), 3:10 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics (-145), 3:37 p.m.

Mariners at Padres (-175), 3:40 p.m.

Giants at Blue Jays (+104), 4:07 p.m.

Braves at Reds (+110), 6:40 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Pirates (-115), 7:05 p.m.

White Sox at Orioles (-130), 7:05 p.m.

Phillies at Mets (+110), 7:10 p.m.

Tigers at Red Sox (-205), 7:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Cubs (-105), 8:05 p.m.

Twins at Astros (-257), 8:10 p.m.

Yankees at Angels (-115), 10:07 p.m.