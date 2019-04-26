MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for April 26: This three-way parlay pays almost 12-1

The No. 1-ranked prospect in baseball, Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr., makes his major league debut on Friday, highlighting a loaded slate of MLB games. The 20-year-old Guerrero, the son of Hall of Fame Montreal Expos outfielder Vladimir Guerrero Sr., hit .331 with 44 home runs and 209 RBI in 288 minor league games. The Blue Jays (-125) host the Oakland A's. Elsewhere on Friday, Jacob deGrom and the NL East-leading New York Mets (-182) host the Milwaukee Brewers, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox (-145) at Fenway Park just days after being swept by Boston in Tampa. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh brought in more than $1,100 profit to those wagering $100 on his MLB picks last season, and he's off to a hot start this year, currently on a 29-15 heater, taking in almost $1,300 to $100 bettors in a short amount of time. Now, Oh has crunched the numbers for all of Friday's games using his projection model and has posted his three best bets. Parlaying his three selections will pay out at nearly 12-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Royals (+115) at home against the Los Angeles Angels at 8:15 p.m. ET. He has hit on 26 of his last 37 picks involving Kansas City.

Oh knows that the Royals are coming off their best offensive game of the season. Kansas City posted season highs in runs (10) and hits (14) in a win on Wednesday against the Rays in Tampa. In addition, the Royals could get back third baseman Hunter Dozier, who did not play the last two games because of back spasms and stiffness. On Kansas City's road trip, he hit .417 with seven extra-base hits, five RBIs and eight walks. He's also had at least one hit in his past four games.

Meanwhile, the Angels have been struggling, losing nine of 10 games before rallying on Thursday against the Yankees. In the last 11 games, the staff has a 6.06 ERA.

"After beating the Yankees in Anaheim late Thursday night, the Angels, who have lost nine of 11, flew to Kansas City, where they catch a rested Royals team that had Thursday off," Oh told SportsLine. "Los Angeles starter Tyler Skaggs is coming off his worst start of the season, giving up four runs on seven hits in 4.0 innings at the White Sox. My simulations say that the Royals win this game more than 50 percent of the time. Take K.C."

Oh has also found value on a huge underdog, saying this team has a strong chance to return plenty of value on Friday. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Friday for a payout of almost 12-1? And which huge underdog is a must-back? See Friday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Friday's MLB best bets, all from the data scientist on a strong 29-15 run.



Friday's MLB schedule (all times ET)



Padres at Nationals (-192), 7:05 p.m.

Marlins at Phillies (-172), 7:05 p.m.

Athletics at Blue Jays (-125), 7:07 p.m.

Rays at Red Sox (-145), 7:10 p.m.

Brewers at Mets (-182), 7:10 p.m.

Rockies at Braves (-165), 7:20 p.m.

Tigers at White Sox (-135), 8:10 p.m.

Orioles at Twins (-200), 8:10 p.m.

Indians at Astros (-130), 8:10 p.m.

Reds at Cardinals (-147), 8:15 p.m.

Angels at Royals (+115), 8:15 p.m.

Cubs at Diamondbacks (-105), 9:40 p.m.

Pirates at Dodgers (-175), 10:10 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners (-180), 10:10 p.m.

Yankees at Giants (+115), 10:15 p.m.