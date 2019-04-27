MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for April 27: This three-way parlay pays better than 5-1

Saturday's MLB schedule features Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s second game, another juicy matchup between the Indians and Astros and two of the top scoring offenses in the AL meeting in the Pacific Northwest. Guerrero's MLB debut and the Toronto Blue Jays' walk-off win had the Rogers Centre rocking on Friday night, and the dome should again be on fire when the Jays (-110) host the Oakland A's in the second game of the series. In Houston, the Cleveland Indians look to win their third straight game in their four-game series against the Houston Astros (-135). And in Seattle, the Mariners (-110), who lead the AL in runs scored, host the Texas Rangers, who are fourth in runs. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine expert Michael "The Prodigy" Rusk has to say.

Rusk built his name by exploiting flaws in public betting. With a background in economics and statistics, he uses multiple algorithms pooling with recency bias to produce profitable picks. That's exactly what "The Prodigy" has been doing recently, hitting 22 of his last 30 MLB picks.

We can tell you that Rusk is taking the Cubs (-132) on the road against the Diamondbacks at 8:10 p.m. ET. He has hit seven of his last eight picks involving Arizona and nine of his last 12 selections involving Chicago.

Rusk knows that the Cubs have the edge in the pitching matchup. Arizona starter Zack Godley is 1-1 with a 6.67 ERA this season and is coming off his shortest start this season. He lasted just 4.0 innings and gave up four runs on seven hits against the Pirates.

Even though Cubs starter Yu Darvish (1-3, 5.96 ERA) has gotten off to a slow start this season, he has had success against Arizona. He's 2-1 with a 3.28 ERA in four starts against the Diamondbacks. In his start on April 20 against Arizona, he pitched decently, giving up three runs while striking out seven batters in 5.0 innings.

"This line is very generous for the Cubs due to the fact they are facing a Diamondbacks team that is on a five-game winning streak," Rusk says. "In fact, the last three starts Yu Darvish has made against Arizona has been -130, -120 and -180; even getting this price is a small victory in my book. Darvish just needs some run support today as he has struck out 45 D-backs in four starts against them. The Cubs get the win on the road Saturday night."

Saturday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Orioles at Twins (-263), 2:10 p.m.

Reds at Cardinals (-128), 2:15 p.m.

Athletics at Blue Jays (-110), 3:07 p.m.

Rays at Red Sox (-141), 4:05 p.m.

Indians at Astros (-135), 4:05 p.m.

Yankees at Giants (-110), 4:05 p.m.

Padres at Nationals (-170), 4:05 p.m.

Marlins at Phillies (-175), 6:05 p.m.

Tigers at White Sox (-141), 7:10 p.m.

Brewers at Mets (-135), 7:10 p.m.

Angels at Royals (+104), 7:15 p.m.

Rockies at Braves (-120), 7:20 p.m.

Cubs at Diamondbacks (+105), 8:10 p.m.

Pirates at Dodgers (-222), 9:10 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners (-110), 9:10 p.m.