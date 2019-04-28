MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for April 28: This three-way parlay pays nearly 5-1

There's a full slate of Sunday action on the MLB schedule, which opens with a big pitching showdown as Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox host Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays and ends with two of the American League's top contenders facing off as Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros host Francisco Lindor and the Cleveland Indians. The Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees are on the West Coast for road games as well. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you'll want to see the best MLB bets of the day from SportsLine handicapper Adam Thompson.

Thompson raked in the winnings as SportsLine's top MLB handicapper last year, hitting on 61 percent of his money line picks for a massive profit of $4,062 to $100 players. He finished last year on a 22-4 run, a streak that included hitting every World Series game. Now he looks to start strong this year, too -- he was 24-9 on MLB picks last April.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a senior writer and handicapper, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his MLB success. Anybody who has followed his MLB picks is way, way up.

Now he's revealing his top three plays for Sunday. Parlay them together and you'd be looking at a massive payout of nearly 5-1.

We can tell you Thompson is going with the Cubs (-116) on the road against the Diamondbacks at 4:10 p.m. ET. Thompson has nailed five of his last seven picks involving Arizona dating back to last season.

Thompson knows Arizona (16-11) has been one of hotter teams in the last week, including a four-game sweep at Pittsburgh where it scored 30 runs. Arizona pitcher Luke Weaver (2-1, 3.33 ERA) has allowed three runs or fewer in his last four starts, but Sunday he faces an offense in the Cubs (12-12) that has seen Weaver a lot -- and hit him a lot. In 82 career at-bats against Weaver, the Cubs lineup is hitting .451 with four home runs and 17 RBIs. The Cubs are hitting .57 points higher on the road compared to at home.

Arizona has been one of the league's better teams against left-handed pitching, but Thompson sees those numbers coming down against Jose Quintana (3-1, 3.21). Quintana has been as dominant as anyone the last two weeks. In his last three starts, he's allowed two runs over 21 innings with just three walks and 25 strikeouts. He's been victorious in all three.

Confidently back the Cubs on Sunday, and you could be on your way to a massive payday.

He's also unearthed a key x-factor you're not even thinking about that has him backing another road team on Sunday. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which 2019 MLB picks should you make on Sunday for a huge 5-1 payout? And which x-factor makes one road team a must-back? See Sunday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Sunday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who returned a $4,000 profit on MLB picks last season.

Sunday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Marlins at Phillies (-165), 1:05 p.m.

Rays at Red Sox (-156), 1:05 p.m.

Athletics at Blue Jays (-105), 1:07 p.m.

Brewers at Mets (-120), 1:10 p.m.

Rockies at Braves (-156), 1:20 p.m.

Padres at Nationals (-114), 1:35 p.m.

Orioles at Twins (-184), 2:10 p.m.

Tigers at White Sox (-105), 2:10 p.m.

Reds at Cardinals (-144), 2:15 p.m.

Angels at Royals (-102), 2:15 p.m.

Yankees at Giants (+102), 4:05 p.m.

Cubs at Diamondbacks (-105), 4:10 p.m.

Pirates at Dodgers (-182), 4:10 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners (-128), 4:10 p.m.

Indians at Astros (-120), 7:05 p.m.