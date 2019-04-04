MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for April 4: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1

The 2019 MLB season is one week old, and no teams are unbeaten or winless through the first seven days. Thursday's MLB schedule features eight games, as the action starts in the afternoon and continues through the late night. It begins with an NL East matinee as the New York Mets (-130) and starter Noah Syndergaard host the Washington Nationals and Stephen Strasburg. Plus, the Oakland Athletics (-110) host the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox. Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels (-145) cap the night by hosting the Texas Rangers. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games and others, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you'll want to see the best bets of the day from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a data analyst for SportsLine and professional daily Fantasy player recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune." Using his acclaimed wOBA model, which stands for weighted on-base average, McClure is up more than $2,200 on MLB picks for SportsLine over the past three seasons. He's gotten 2019 off to a solid start, coming into Thursday's action hitting five of seven.

Now McClure brings an updated version, called the Markov chain model, which incorporates more batted-ball metrics from MLB Statcast to help run more accurate simulations than ever. McClure, who also has nearly $2 million in DFS winnings, has dug into every Thursday matchup and locked in three strong MLB best bets. Parlay them together and you'd be looking at a massive payout of better than 6-1.

We can tell you that McClure's model is high on the Pittsburgh Pirates (-120) at home against the Cincinnati Reds. These teams met to open the season, with each getting a win at Great American Ballpark. Since then, the Pirates (1-3) lost both games to the Cardinals in extra innings, while the Reds (1-4) come into Pittsburgh after being swept at home by the Brewers. All three defeats were by one run.

One team will bounce back on Thursday, and McClure points to the starting pitching as a tell. It's the first start of the season for Cincinnati's Tyler Mahle and Pittsburgh's Jordan Lyles. But his model is particularly concerned about Mahle, pushing McClure strongly in the other direction.

"Mahle really struggles with left-handed hitters with a .414 career wOBA allowed," McClure told SportsLine. "The thing that's concerning is that his 59-inning sample size is getting close to being a usable sample of data. Mahle's 2.29 HR/9 to lefties is going to hurt him in this game." In addition, the Reds have managed just 11 runs in five games this season.

Confidently lock in the Pirates to win Thursday, and you could be on your way to a huge MLB parlay payout.

Thursday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



Nationals at Mets (-130), 1:10 p.m.

Royals at Tigers (-110), 1:10 p.m.

Yankees at Orioles (+180), 3:05 p.m.

Red Sox at Athletics (-110), 3:37 p.m.

Blue Jays at Indians (-182), 6:10 p.m.

Reds at Pirates (-122), 7:05 p.m.

Cubs at Braves (-120), 7:20 p.m.

Rangers at Angels (-145), 10:07 p.m.