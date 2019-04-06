MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for April 6: This three-way parlay pays over 7-1

The 2019 MLB schedule rolls on Saturday with a packed slate featuring matchups such as Mets (+108) vs. Nationals, Cubs vs. Brewers (-112) and Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks (+122). Jake Arrieta, Walker Buehler, Cole Hamels and David Price are some of the big names expected to be on the hill Saturday as every single MLB team takes the field, and SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh's advanced computer model has studied the latest MLB odds for Saturday and run the numbers for every single matchup. Before laying down your own Saturday MLB picks, be sure you see his MLB best bets.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He also enters the weekend having nailed five of his last six MLB picks. The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups that will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Saturday's three MLB picks would pay out more than 7-1.

One key part of this Saturday MLB parlay: Oh is going with the Orioles at +180 (risk $100 to gain $180) against the Yankees in a 7:05 p.m. ET first pitch at Camden Yards. His simulations have the Orioles winning straight-up almost 40 percent of the time, making them the stronger value as opposed to the -230 (risk $230 to gain $100) premium the Yankees will cost.

"Baltimore has returned big value on the money line to backers thus far," Oh told SportsLine. "The Orioles took two of three in the opening series against the Yankees this year and my simulations have them winning straight-up on Saturday nearly 40 percent of the time, making them a solid bargain on the money line with Dylan Bundy on the hill."

Confidently lock in the Orioles to win Saturday, and you could be on your way to a huge MLB parlay payout.

Oh has also locked in MLB money line picks on two other games and has found substantial value on one favorite, saying this team wins in almost 70 percent of simulations and provides tremendous value on the money line. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make for a chance at a huge payout of over 7-1 on Saturday? And which favorite can you bank on almost 70 percent of the time? See Saturday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Saturday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine data scientist who has returned over $1,100 on his MLB picks last season.



Saturday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



Nationals at Mets (+108), 1:10 p.m.

Royals at Tigers (-120), 1:10 p.m.

Reds at Pirates (-120), 1:35 p.m.

Twins at Phillies (-148), 2:05 p.m.

Mariners at White Sox (+102), 2:10 p.m.

Padres at Cardinals (-115), 2:15 p.m.

Rangers at Angels (-125), 4:05 p.m.

Blue Jays at Indians (-177), 4:10 p.m.

Yankees at Orioles (+180), 7:05 p.m.

Cubs at Brewers (-112), 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at Astros (-148), 7:10 p.m.

Marlins at Braves (-157), 7:20 p.m.

Dodgers at Rockies (+128), 8:10 p.m.

Red Sox at Diamondbacks (+122), 8:10 p.m. ET