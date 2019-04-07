MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for April 7: This three-way parlay pays over 3-1

Sunday's MLB schedule features an entire slate of getaway-day games. Those include the Houston Astros (-179) going for the three-game sweep of the Oakland A's in Houston and Max Scherzer taking the mound for the Washington Nationals (-147) against the New York Mets. Plus, Mike Trout, who has hit four homers in his last three games, and his Los Angeles Angels (-145) host the AL West rival Texas Rangers. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Sunday's three picks would pay out more than 3-1.

One key part of this Sunday MLB parlay: Oh is going with the Indians at -149 (risk $149 to gain $100) at home against the Blue Jays in a 1:10 p.m. ET first pitch at Progressive Field. He's hit 23 of his last 40 money line picks involving Cleveland, including when he took the Indians (-172) on Monday in a 5-3 win over the White Sox.

Oh knows that Cleveland (5-3) has owned Toronto so far in the series. The Indians have won all three games, outscoring the Blue Jays 14-5. Cleveland's pitching has effectively shut down Toronto, allowing no more than two runs in any game and limiting the Blue Jays to a .165 batting average. Most impressively, the Indians have struck out Toronto batters 41 times.

And the Blue Jays won't get a break on Sunday. Cleveland will send starter Mike Clevinger (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound, and all he did in his only start so far this season is strike out a career-high 12 batters over seven innings in a no-decision against the White Sox.

Toronto (3-7) has struggled mightily at the plate so far this season. The team is hitting just .191 (fourth worst in the majors) and has struck out a Major League worst 95 times. As a result, the Blue Jays have been held to two runs or fewer in seven of 10 games.

Oh's model has the Indians winning Sunday in 65 percent of simulations over the Blue Jays, who will start Marcus Stroman (0-1, 1.42 ERA). Even as a favorite, Cleveland offers tremendous value.

Oh's projections also show considerable value Sunday in a pair of road teams that win in nearly 70 percent of his simulations. You can see which favorites he's all-in on only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Sunday for a 3-1 payout? And which favorites are must-backs? See Sunday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Sunday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine data scientist who has returned over $1,100 on his MLB picks last season.

Sunday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



Yankees at Orioles (+164), 1:05 p.m.

Twins at Phillies (-125), 1:05 p.m.

Royals at Tigers (-112), 1:10 p.m.

Blue Jays at Indians (-149), 1:10 p.m.

Nationals at Mets (+125), 1:10 p.m.

Marlins at Braves (-161), 1:20 p.m.

Reds at Pirates (-135), 1:35 p.m.

Athletics at Astros (-179), 2:10 p.m.

Mariners at White Sox (-112), 4210 p.m.

Cubs at Brewers (-125), 2:10 p.m.

Padres at Cardinals (-120), 2:15 p.m.

Rays at Giants, 4:05 p.m.

Rangers at Angels (-145), 4:07 p.m.

Red Sox at Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Rockies (+130), 8:37 p.m.