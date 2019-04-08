MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for April 8: This three-way parlay pays over 4-1

There are 10 games on the MLB schedule for Monday, including the third game between Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies (-132) and his former team, the Washington Nationals. It also includes a huge American League showdown as Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros (-156) host Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. The slate ends with a showdown of MVPs as Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels (-105) host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see the MLB best bets for Monday from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He also enters Week 3 of the MLB season on a strong 7-2 run on his MLB money-line picks. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Monday's three picks pays out at better than 4-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Athletics (-147) on the road against the Orioles at 7:05 p.m. ET. He's riding a 19-8 streak on picks involving these teams, including when he took the A's (-116) in a 4-2 win over the Angels on March 30.

Oh knows the A's (6-7) aren't coming off a very productive weekend, managing just two runs in a two-game sweep at the hands of the Astros. The A's are also 0-3 on the season when Marco Estrada starts even though the veteran has a 2.76 ERA.

Baltimore started the season 4-1, but has since lost four in a row, getting swept by the Yankees in three games by a 29-11 margin. Andrew Cashner (1-1, 5.40) was 4-15 with a 5.29 ERA last season.

Oakland is 4-2 when it scores at least four runs, and Baltimore has given up five or more in all but two games. The A's win an astonishing 68 percent of Oh's computer simulations. "My projections are high on Oakland, even on the road with Marco Estrada starting," Oh told SportsLine. "It's due to an offense that is averaging nearly six runs off Andrew Cashner and the Orioles relievers in my simulations."

Lock in the A's to win on Monday, and you could be well on your way to a massive parlay payout.

Oh has also found massive value on another home team that's winning nearly 70 percent of its simulations on Monday, making it a must-back. You can only see which favorite he's all-in on at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Monday for a chance at a better than 4-1 payout? And which favorite is a must-back? See Monday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Monday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who returned a $1,100 profit on MLB picks last season.

Monday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Rays at White Sox (+135), 2:10 p.m.

Pirates at Cubs (-116), 2:20 p.m.

Wizards at Phillies (-132), 7:05 p.m.

Athletics at Orioles (+115), 7:05 p.m.

Yankees at Astros (-156), 7:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Cardinals (+105), 7:45 p.m.

Mariners at Royals (+110), 8:15 p.m.

Braves at Rockies (-125), 8:40 p.m.

Padres at Giants (-125), 9:45 p.m.

Brewers at Angels (-105), 10:07 p.m.