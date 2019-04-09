MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for April 9: This three-way parlay pays over 4-1

All but two MLB teams are in action Tuesday, with 14 games on the April 9 MLB schedule, including three in the afternoon. The daytime schedule is highlighted by a matchup between Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox (-256) as big favorites against Matt Shoemaker and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. In the evening, Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets (-230) host the Minnesota Twins in interleague play, while the night concludes in Orange County as Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (-127). Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you'll want to see the MLB best bets of the day from red-hot handicapper Zack Cimini.

The Dodgers (-142) are on the road against the Cardinals at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Cimini knows the Cardinals got it done on Monday in the opening game of this series, rallying past the Dodgers 4-3.

The Dodgers are 0-3 when they score four runs or fewer, and 8-0 when they plate five or more. The offense sure has a run-producer in Cody Bellinger, who has hit the season hot. Bellinger leads the league seven home runs and 19 RBI while batting .435.

The Dodgers' lineup looks to get back on track against St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson (0-1, 5.40), who allowed three homers in 4.1 innings against the Brewers in his only other career start. Cimini doesn't see Hudson keeping the Dodgers off the board. Meanwhile, "Ross Stripling (0-0, 2.31) should continue to dominate on the mound," Cimini told SportsLine.

Tuesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Indians at Tigers (+145), 1:10 p.m.

Blue Jays at Red Sox (-256), 2:05 p.m.

Rays at White Sox (+145), 2:10 p.m.

Marlins at Reds (-190), 6:40 p.m.

Nationals at Phillies (-131), 7:05 p.m.

Athletics at Orioles (+145), 7:05 p.m.

Twins at Mets (-230), 7:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Cardinals (+120), 7:45 p.m.

Yankees at Astros (-175), 8:10 p.m.

Mariners at Royals (-105), 8:15 p.m.

Braves at Rockies (-125), 8:40 p.m.

Rangers at Diamondbacks (-141), 9:40 p.m.

Padres at Giants (+105), 9:45 p.m.

Brewers at Angels (+105), 10:07 p.m.